Patriots re-signing former EWU standout Kendrick Bourne to 3-year deal

Andrew Callahan Boston Herald

The Patriots are re-signing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a 3-year, $19.5 million deal, according to a source.

The contract carries a maximum value of $33 million and includes a $4.2 million signing bonus, per source.

Bourne had been set to hit free agency Monday at noon. The 28-year-old returns after tearing his ACL last October, though he is expected to be ready for the start of next season, per source.

Bourne was the Patriots’ leading receiver at the time of his injury, which interrupted what was on pace to be a career season. He finished with 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Bourne originally joined the team as a free agent in 2021 on a 3-year, $15 million contract. He enjoyed a breakout campaign that year, catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Bourne endured a down season in 2022, then rebounded in the best shape of his life last year before tearing his ACL.

This offseason, he expressed a desire to return to New England, where he rejoins JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Pop Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte, among others, on the team’s wideout depth chart. Bourne brings a rare versatility within that group, being able to play inside the slot and outside. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is also the team’s best run-after-catch player, though the Patriots are still expected to be in the market for receiver help in free agency.