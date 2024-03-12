The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Body found near Rockford, no foul play suspected

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The body of a man was found Monday on Washington state Route 27.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a deceased man on the highway just north of East Baker Road, near Rockford. The caller believed the man had been there for some time, according to a news release.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play and believe the man is a missing person reported on March 7. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity.