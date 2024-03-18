Dear Annie: Inheritance issues and husband’s ogling

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My parents have had property for many, many years. This property was to be divided among us kids upon their death.

My father passed away, which puts my mother in charge of everything.

Recently, we found out that she gave ALL this property to one of our sibling.

We were always a close-knit family, but this has caused a huge rift among us. I know she is “entitled to do what she wants,” but it really hurt us that she chose one child over her other children. We always suspected he was her chosen one, but now we really know he is the chosen one.

We ALL have been there for her, and this brother has only been there for her since our dad passed. How do we move past this? – Hurting Kids in Ohio

Dear Hurting Kids: I am sorry for your loss – both of your father and now your inheritance. It is no surprise that you feel hurt so much. I’m not sure how close your siblings are to each other, but maybe the brother who inherited everything will try to make things more equitable. I would suggest having a family get-together, mother included, and discuss the situation calmly. Remind everyone that family is more important than possessions.

Dear Annie: My husband and I are in our mid-60s and have been married for almost 50 years. We married and started our family very early in life. My problem, I’m sure, is shared by many women my age. My husband can’t stop ogling other women in public. He is always secretly looking up the sexually dressed women and videos.

I have told him many times how that hurts me. He says he’s sorry, but then it happens again.

He also is very friendly with females in public. He says he’s just being nice. I’ve gotten so that I don’t want to go to public places with him. I love him, but I don’t like how he disrespects me as his wife and especially as a woman. I can’t compete with what’s out there, nor do I want to. – Disrespected Wife

Dear Disrespected Wife: Your husband is acting like a louse. You should keep talking to him about how disrespected you feel he is being to you and to the women who he is ogling in public. If he continues to ignore your requests, it is time to seek the help of a professional marriage counselor.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.