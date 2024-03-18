Foo Fighters add Bay Area date to their big North American tour

By Jim Harrington Bay Area News Group

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Turns out that the Foo Fighters didn’t forget about the Bay Area after all.

And the rock act is proving it by adding a local date on the North American leg of the Everything or Nothing at All Tour.

Dave Grohl and company performs at Toyota Pavilion in Concord on Aug. 13.

The Toyota Pavilion is one of the more intimate venues on Everything or Nothing at All Tour, which finds the group performing at Boston’s Fenway Park, Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark and Minneapolis’ Target Field. Seattle’s T-Mobile Park rounds out the tour, which goes to a number of other stadiums.

Tickets for the Bay Area show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 21, livenation.com. A presale for Citi card holders runs 10 a.m. March 19 to 10 p.m. March 20, citientertainment.com. For more presale info, visit foofighters.com.

Tickets for the Seattle concert are already on sale.

This is, in all likelihood, that biggest rock show to play Concord in many years.

The tour supports the band’s 11th album, “But Here We Are.”

FOO FIGHTERS EVERYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL TOUR





North America 2024

May 1 – Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 5 – Atlanta – Shaky Knees

May 7 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 9 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 – Daytona Beach, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville

July 17 – New York City – Citi Field

July 19 – New York City– Citi Field

July 21 – Boston – Fenway Park (SOLD OUT)

July 23 – Hershey, Pa. – Hershey Stadium (SOLD OUT)

July 25 – Cincinnati – Great American Ballpark (SOLD OUT)

July 28 – Minneapolis – Target Field (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 3 – Denver – Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 7 – San Diego – Petco Park

Aug. 9 – Los Angeles – BMO Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 11 – Los Angeles – BMO Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 13 – Concord, Calif. – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 16 – Portland, Ore. – Providence Park Soccer Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 18 – Seattle – T-Mobile Park