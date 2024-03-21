Classically trained musicians bring eclectic mix of sound, Western licks as Betsy Rogue

Liz Rognes, left to right, Jerilynn Harris, and Heather Montgomery are Betsy Rogue. The band will open for Buffalo Jones on Friday at the Big Dipper. (Courtesy of Heather Montgomery )

By Lindsey Treffry The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

As three parents with backgrounds in classical music, Betsy Rogue may come as a bit of a surprise.

Self-described as “your mom’s mixtape,” Liz Rognes, Heather Montgomery and Jerilynn Harris don’t stick to one genre. An eclectic mix of original songs and covers usually fill their setlist.

The best way to describe the band? “If you mixed the Dixie Chicks with Ani DiFranco,” said Harris, who sings and plays guitar, cello and mandocello for the group. Lilith Fair-era music is another inspiration to them all.

The Spokane musicians – opening Friday for Buffalo Jones at the Big Dipper – started two years ago, when the band’s singer and guitarist, Rognes, sent a Facebook message.

“We didn’t know each other well,” Rognes said. But working as a solo musician and Girls Rock Lab co-founder, Rognes was looking to form an after-school program for middle-schoolers.

Montgomery, a Sacajawea orchestra teacher who sings and plays violin for the band, and Harris, a Libby Center orchestra teacher and Spokane Youth Symphony conductor, were just the people to ask.

“Days later, we were in my living room singing songs,” Rognes said.

From there, the band went on to perform shows at Pride, Rocket Market, Terrain, Iron Goat and Lucky You Lounge, where they once did a cover collaboration of “Wrecking Ball” with Buffalo Jones, who is led by Rognes’ husband Jason Johnson.

Next up for the group is an EP. In April, Betsy Rogue will work with J Bones Musicland, where their music will be recorded, mixed and mastered. Currently in pre-production, the musicians are narrowing down their song list and coming up with album art. The EP is likely to be released this summer.

Their unofficial band mascot, a praying mantis, may make the cut for the album cover.

“Heather has made some amazing sketches,” Rognes said.

Montgomery, also an artist and photographer, has a tattoo of a praying mantis and likes to hatch their eggs in her yard.

“I’m a little bit obsessed with them,” Montgomery said.

Harris said the insects have “non-dude energy,” which is important to the group. Rognes said the bandmates describe themselves as vocal feminists.

“We’re at least two-thirds queer, and pushing boundaries and being a little bit of what’s not expected,” Rognes said.

In fact, it’s built right into their band name, Betsy Rogue.

“It’s a little bit of a play on my name,” Rognes said. “My mom called me Betsy when I was little. Someone spelled ‘Rognes’ as ‘Rogue’ on a show poster.”

The typo caught on.

“I love the idea of being a little bit rogue,” Rognes said. “We are a mixtape. We’re a little bit hard to classify.”

With classical musical training, the band can lean on their music theory knowledge, while also branching out.

“We get to do what we want now,” Harris said.

Tickets for Buffalo Jones with opener Betsy Rogue and Silver Treason are available for $10 at thebigdipperspokane.com.