Two dead in possible Post Falls ‘murder-suicide’

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Post Falls police are investigating a potential “murder-suicide” after officers found two people dead inside a residence Thursday.

Officers responded at about 11:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of Moonstone Street, according to a Post Falls police news release.

Patrol units found two people dead in the home and don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

The department has not identified the people who died. The investigation is ongoing.