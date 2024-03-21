Two dead in possible Post Falls ‘murder-suicide’
Post Falls police are investigating a potential “murder-suicide” after officers found two people dead inside a residence Thursday.
Officers responded at about 11:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of Moonstone Street, according to a Post Falls police news release.
Patrol units found two people dead in the home and don’t believe there is a threat to the public.
The department has not identified the people who died. The investigation is ongoing.