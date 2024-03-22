Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Fermin D. Gutierrez and Stephanie A. Gonzalez, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Russell and Tiffany M. Hillman, both of Spokane.

Gaven A. Kiehn and Kyleen L. Morrow, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mark A. Kent v. Charles Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

Christopher Branden v. Aiden Volke, seeking damages for injuries in a motor vehicle collision.

Bryan Cline v. Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Company, et al., seeking damages for injuries in a motor vehicle collision.

Birch Tree MHC LLC v. Marlene Yarbrough, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Nzhone Ollgaard, restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Cody E. Beach, restitution of premises.

Pioneer Human Services v. Juan Griffin, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Kenneth Ockander, restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. Jose Pacheco, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Creighton J. Welch, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. William Vitalis, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Tiffany Knieriem, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Michelle Wilson, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Kevin Skillingstad, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Patricia Stokes, et al., restitution of premises.

Brandy Dickinson v. Providence Health and Services, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kaczinski, Adam and Jennifer

Shouse, Scotland D. and Katreena M.

Stokoe, Shelby D. and James R.

Greco, Heather L. and Zachery W.

Flodin, Melissa A. and Andrew D.

Pence, Jennifer and Jones, Todd

Hill, Reuben A. Jr. and Cahill, Jesse S.

Fager, Austin E. and Jennifer A.

Chandler, Samatha M. and Hancock, Joshua A.

Habib, Kaylene N. and Nicholas K.

Law, Sherrie L. and Robert A. Sr.

Pennington, Jodi C. and John P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Matthew D. Hutchison, 42; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Daniel S. El-Ayache, 35; 95 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide – driving while intoxicated and vehicular assault – driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Jenna L. Britton, 38; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Xavier E. Morales-Abrahamson, 29; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Amanda Flores, Moses Lake; debts of $351,175.

Douglas J. Koschney and Betty B. Koschney, Spokane; debts of $245,195.

John M. Knauss, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $14,361.

Louise P. Dillard, Spokane; debts of $44,816.

Eric W. McPeters and Sara A. McPeters, Spokane; debts of $855,643.

Shannon B. Haraughty, Spokane; debts of $226,593.

Brenda L. Hobbs, Cheney; debts of $361,092.

Barbara A. Smith, Otis Orchards; debts of $209.032.

Austin N. Schafer, Spokane; debts of $50,029.

Christopher J. Hanna, Spokane; debts of $282,800.

Ruthann M. Olmstead, Electric City, Wash.; debts of $222,270.

Bryana C. Cotton, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Della M. Meyer, Spokane Valley; debts of $99,717.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jennifer T. Redding, 42; 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and three counts of reckless endangerment.