Recap and highlights: Gonzaga catches fire in second half to beat Kansas 89-68, clinch ninth straight Sweet 16
Of all Gonzaga’s sweet moments, this first-weekend triumph packs extra flavor.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs, whose NCAA Tournament standing was in question late this season, beat the fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks 89-68 on Saturday in Salt Lake City to clinch their ninth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Gonzaga got there with one of its most impressive stretches of the season. After going into halftime trailing 44-43, GU made 11 of its first 12 attempts in the second half and went on a 15-0 run that grew to 26-4.
The Bulldogs had five scorers in double figures: Anton Watson (21 points), Nolan Hickman (17), Graham Ike (15), Ben Gregg (15) and Braden Huff (11).
Ryan Nembhard did the facilitating with 12 assists and passed Josh Perkins for GU’s single-season record at 236.
The Zags’ streak is tied for second in tournament history with Duke (1998-2006), behind North Carolina (1981-93).
First half
19:42 – GU 0, KU 0: Kansas wins the jump and Dickinson misses his first attempt. We’re underway in Salt Lake City.
17:54 – GU 6, KU 0: Perfect start for the Zags, who take an early lead with baskets inside, two from Watson and one from Ike. Kansas calls an early timeout after missing its first three shots.
15:15 – KU 13, GU 10: Jayhawks fire back with an 8-0 run, hitting a couple 3-pointers and capitalizing on two GU turnovers. Furphy leads with six points, while Timberlake adds five. Ike and Dickinson called for double fouls at the first media timeout.
11:27 – KU 22, GU 18: Back-and-forth action, Zags neither team been able to come up with many stops. Jayhawks take the advantage with three 3-pointers, while GU is 0 of 2 from deep. KU ball after the U12 media timeout.
Ike and Watson lead GU with six points apiece.
8:00 – KU 24, GU 24: Hickman hits a 3-pointer to tie it and Ike is called for his second foul at the U8 media timeout.
Tough break for the Zags big man, though Huff provided some good minutes off the bench. He’ll likely check back in. Lots of pace here, Nembhard yet to get his shot going, but he has five assists.
5:11 – GU 33, KU 27: Huff slams it to cap a great stretch by the Zags. GU matches is largest lead of the game and Kansas calls a timeout.
Crucial minutes from Huff, who has nine points with Ike on the bench with two fouls. Gregg adds seven points.
0:01 – KU 44, GU 43: Kansas erases GU’s lead with 3-pointers from Harris, Furphy and Dickinson. Jayhawks staying in the game with their shooting, 7 of 11 from 3.
Gregg converts a layup through a hard foul from Dickinson and can tie it right before half. U4 media timeout comes with one second before half, fast pace on both sides.
Halftime
Ben Gregg missed a potentially tying free throw attempt and Kansas has a 44-43 lead over Gonzaga in the round of 32 in Salt Lake City.
Shaping up to be one of the best games of the tournament so far.
Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas with 13 points. The Jayhawks have relied on their shooting from the most part, hitting a blistering 7 of 11 3-point attempts.
The Zags have gone inside, Braden Huff leads with 11 points off the bench, after Graham Ike played just six minutes with two fouls.
Second half
16:09 – GU 56, KU 49: Nembhard hits his first shot and finds Ike for a basket on the next possession. Kansas calls timeout with GU on a 8-0 run.
Nembhard up to 10 assists, Ike has 10 points after playing six minutes in the first half.
Kansas starts the second half 1 of 4 from 3, after going 7 of 11 in the first half.
15:55 – GU 56, KU 49: Furphy misses again, Nembhard rebounds and Watson is fouled on a fast break to signal the U16 media timeout. He’ll go to the line.
Jayhawks have been able to spell GU’s runs after timeouts, Zags can really build momentum here.
12:00 – GU 66, KU 53: Gonzaga goes on a killer 15-0 run to take control. Kansas slows it with a dunk from Bruan. GU ball at the U12 media timeout.
Hickman down on the court. He leads GU with 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Watson has been stellar too with 15 points. Zags shooting 64% from the field and 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.
10:52 – GU 71, KU 53: Watson layup, Gregg 3-pointer and Kansas calls a timeout. Unbelievable half from the Zags, who have a 28-9 advantage since halftime. GU shooting 11 of 12 in the second half.
7:53 – GU 74, KU 53: Zags are rolling at the U8 media timeout. Nembhard will head to the line to shoot two free throws. Zags on a 26-4 run.
3:23 – GU 82, KU 60: Kansas hits a couple shots, but this one is about over. Zags closing in on their eight straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg, Anton Watson, Graham Ike. Kansas starters: Dajuan Harris Jr., KJ Adams, Johny Furphy, Nick Timberlake, Hunter Dickinson.
Pregame
Gonzaga-Kansas, two programs with entirely different starts, but have been some of the most successful in recent time.
The Bulldogs and Jayhawks meet today in the NCAA Tournament round of 32. Tipoff is set for 12:15 in a standalone spot on CBS.
The fifth-seeded Zags (26-7) dismantled McNeese State in the opener, while fourth-seeded Kansas (23-10), without leading scorer Kevin McCullar, survived against Samford.
Today’s game will likely go down to the battle between All-Americans Hunter Dickinson and Graham Ike in the post, but Ryan Nembhard’s NCAA Tournament experience may give GU an edge.
If the Zags win today, they’ll make the Sweet 16 for an eighth straight tournament, one shy of the record set by North Carolina from 1985-93.
