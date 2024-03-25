Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down in leadership shake-up

The Seattle Times

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year, Boeing announced Monday.

Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, will also retire from the company, and Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead BCA effective Monday, the company said. Pope had been chief operating officer since January.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve Boeing,” Calhoun said in a letter to employees.

Also, independent Board Chair Larry Kellner announced his decision not to stand for re-election at Boeing’s annual meeting. Kellner has served on the Boeing board for 13 years and served as its chair since late 2019.

Steve Mollenkopf, who served on the board of directors since 2020, will replace Kellner, the company said.

Boeing has been under intense regulatory scrutiny and legal pressure after a series of high-profile technical issues that brought the safety of its manufacturing into question. In January, a fuselage panel on a 737 MAX 9 plane operated by Alaska Airlines blew out midflight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company,” Calhoun said in the letter.