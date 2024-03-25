How sweet it is: Gonzaga women knock off Utah in the NCAA Tournament, head to Sweet 16

The Zags celebrate their 77-66 win over Utah to advance to the Sweet Sixteen during a NCAA Division 1 second round college basketball tournament game, Monday, March 25, 2024, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Big games have brought out the best in the Gonzaga women’s basketball team this season.

The Round of 32 showdown with the No. 5 seed Utah Utes is another example.

Before a vocal sellout crowd at McCarthey Athletic Center, fourth-seeded Gonzaga knocked off No. 5 Utah 77-66 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014-15, coach Lisa Fortier’s first season, and for the fifth time in school history.

The Zags started the celebration by going into the stands and thanking the crowd.

The excitement from the crowd was palpable.

Gonzaga improved to 32-3, matching the most wins in school history.

And, oh by the way, the Zags extended their home winning streak to 35.

“I’m just really happy for our players,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “These guys set their own goals and want to break all the records that Gonzaga players haven’t done before.”

The Zags move on to the Portland Regional where they will face No. 1 Texas (32-4) on Friday.

Kayleigh Truong led the Zags with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Counting the final 3-pointer in the first period, the Zags made nine straight to build their biggest lead to 55-34 with 6 minutes, 42 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Gonzaga forward Maud Huijbens (5) looks to pass as Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) defends during the first half of a NCAA Division 1 second round college basketball tournament game, Monday, March 25, 2024, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY)

Utah (23-11) fought back, pulling to within six points, 67-61, with 4:48 to go in the fourth quarter. But the Zags wouldn’t let the Utes get any closer.

Alissa Pili led Utah with 35 points. She made 12 of 20 shots; the rest of the Utes were just 12 of 43.

Gonzaga got the start it needed in the first half

The Zags caught fire from 3-point range in the second quarter, making all five attempts.

Gonzaga used an 11-0 run to break from a 29-29 tie. The Zags made three of their five second -quarter 3-pointers in that stretch.

Ejim drove around Pili for a basket, giving Gonzaga its biggest lead at 40-29 with 1:15 to go before halftime.

“We were moving the ball from one side to the other and back to the other side,” Kayleigh Truong said. “We weren’t stagnant at all (in the second quarter). When we get multiple touches both sides it’s hard to defend the whole court.”

Fortier said her team’s defense was key in the second quarter surge.

“Our second quarter was a huge decider in the game,” Fortier said. “I loved how we covered for each other (defensively).”

Pili was Utah’s offense in the first half, scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

It was the last home game for the Zags’ four graduates, all starters: Ejim; Brynna Maxwell, the Utah transfer; Eliza Hollingsworth; and Truong twins, Kayleigh and Kaylynne.

Gonzaga made 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Utes at bay.

Ejim said she enjoyed the tug of war inside with Pili.

“It was definitely a physical game,” Ejim said. “I definitely respect her.”

Hollingsworth scored 13 points and had five assists and Kaylynne Truong added 12 points and four assists.