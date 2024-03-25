Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dalton P. Davidson and Samantha L, Graham Hugo, both of Spokane.

Jeffry-Erin K. Kaniaupio and April M. Rivas, both of Spokane.

Nicholas L. Johnson, of Spokane and Hayley A. Doucette, of Spokane Valley.

Seth D. Campbell and Holly H. Tollefson, both of Spokane.

Tracy A. Lewis, of Spokane and Noelani K. Krigbaum, of Airway Heights.

David M. Wesselman and Traci A. Walker, both of Spokane Valley.

Donald J. Knoblach and Jordan L. Shook, both of Spokane.

Jacob C. Hance and Kacey Q. Cranston, both of Spokane.

Maurice Santos Barrios and Donna Thuy Van Phan, both of Veradale.

Benjamin C. Cramer and Sage M. Norton, both of Spokane.

Angela M. Nett and Lisa A. Fletcher, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Serena Gleason Foster, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Aviana Vazquez, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jennifir Scheele, restitution of premises.

Louis Falco, et al. v. Amber Barnett, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Hunter Kennedy, restitution of premises.

VOA on Broadway Living Center v. Nathaniel Good, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Kristin Osborne, restitution of premises.

St. Cloud Spokane LLC v. Natalie Fister, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and Idaho v. Julie Meeker, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and North Idaho v. Correnia Walker, restitution of premises.

Es and R Nelson Investments LLC v. Jarrett Hunt, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Alicia Rose, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Jeremiah Henyan, restitution of premises.

Rick Tannehill v. Harold Hahn, restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. Abraham Marquez, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Svetlana Budimir, restitution of premises.

Anchor Cove Park LLC v. William Schindler, et al., restitution of premises.

Patrick Ream v. S and B General Contracting, et al.,

Discover Bank v. Anthony Summers, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Robert Reed, money claimed owed.

Dan Edwards v. Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC

Marriage dissolutions granted

Trochta, Barbara C. and Daniel J.

Hoffman, Hilary and Daniel

Fleming, Chelsey M. and Lane C.

Zuniga, Tawni A. and Alexander

Ebel, Crystal A. and Brandin M.

Lozano, Shandell S. and Vicente Jr.

Smallwood, Kimberly L. and Jordan, Mark D.

Couoh, Janice and Edwin

Korovnik, Tatyana and Vyacheslav

Rogerson, Connie M. and Joseph G.

Madsen, Joshua S. and Lorna C.M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Jason R. Olson, 45; 108 months in prison, probation for life, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child.

Cecil D. Booker II, 32; 129 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree robbery.

Krystal C. Arlt, 38; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Connor J. Fegan, 20; $500 restitution, 75 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and first-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Walter S. Amsden, 48; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Steven D. Worrell, 26; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Matthew W. Deppa, 39; $960 fine, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jonathan D. Atabelo, 44; $6,440 fine, 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Benjamin B. Baird, 32; one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Willie F. Burns, 27; $1,310 fine, 11 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Armando N. Calderon Brito, 52; $1,753 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Pavel S. Aleksandrov, 39; $2,003 fine, 57 days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Alonso D. Lopez, 40; $514.08 fine, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Sarah L. Muto, 31; $400 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jose A.C. Herrera, 24; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Charles L. Lamphiear, 68; $675.23 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Alla Pochka, 35; $1,063.59 fine, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

James J. Ramirez, 49; 18 days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated, hit and run on an attended vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Gregory R. Walston, 47; $1,158.16 fine, eight hours community service, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Calvin S. Prewitt, 38; $870.07 fine, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.