Gonzaga grad among most recent season’s cast of ‘The Bachelor’

By Lindsey Treffry The Spokesman-Review

Among the 32 women trying to win over Joey Graziadei’s heart in Season 28 of “The Bachelor” was a Gonzaga University graduate.

Lea Cayanan graduated from Gonzaga in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance, marketing, law and public policy.

Cayanan got her time in the spotlight as the first woman Graziadei met (on stage during “The Bachelorette” finale months prior) and she went on to receive the coveted first impression rose.

She also shocked viewers and castmates when gifted a special card that allowed her to steal anyone’s date in the future. Instead of keeping it, she cast it into the Bachelor Mansion’s fireplace.

“My thing was I knew it wasn’t right to use it,” Cayanan said during the Women Tell All last week. “So here it is in front of your face. It’s gone.

“That’s me standing on business. That way no one has to worry or has this anxiety, like, ‘Oh well, my one-one-one (date) might be taken. It’s gone. It’s done.’ And that’s me, like, point blank period.”

Cayanan, however, was not well-received by castmates at the Women Tell All live event. The season highlighted a lot of drama surrounding castmate Maria Georgas. Cayanan had been outspoken about her dislike for Georgas, as had cast member Sydney Gordon, but the live studio audience and fellow cast members had a lot of vitriol cast their way.

After a particularly spicy exchange between Cayanan and other women, the event went to commercial break. Upon return, Cayanan was crying backstage and a fellow contestant was consoling and hugging her. Even Georgas eventually hugged her and asked to make up. From there, it appeared to be water under the bridge.

“Maria, I just wanted to say I don’t think I ever got the opportunity to know you for you outside of the conflict,” Cayanan said. “I think you’re a wonderful woman.”

Cayanan was also spotted in the audience Monday night at the live filming of “The Bachelor” finale, where (spoiler alert) it was revealed that Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are engaged.

The Gonzaga alumna, of Hawaii, was part of Alpha Pi Phi (Iota chapter) at GU and the Hawai’i/Pacific Islanders Club, where she was lū’au chair.

While it’s unclear if Bachelor Nation will see her again, she may set sail for “Bachelor in Paradise,” which has yet to announce its next season.