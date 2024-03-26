Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Levi Lascari and Hope M. Derber, both of Spokane.

Dustin M. Christensen Cobb and Anna D. Maye, both of Spokane.

Phillip T. Gwin, of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Emma L. Brasseur, of Post Falls.

Keith W. Briden, of Valier, Montana, and Lori S. Raynor, of Spokane.

Fabien M. Johnson and Claudia V. Arevalo Colato, both of Spokane.

Bryan K. Semprimoznik, of Deer Park, and Brandy J.J. Collier, of Mead.

Devon A. Gustafson and Samantha M. Hilfiker, both of Spokane.

Edgar B. Arevalo and Kyeanne A. Moses, both of Spokane.

Kaleb J. Hassel and Jennifer S. Azevedo, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Neu and Jacey A. Menter, both of Spokane.

Erik S. Porter, of Spokane Valley, and Kaylee D. Rose, of Millwood.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wilbur Ellis Company LLC v. Arbitrage Global LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Christopher Ripley, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Crystal Huddleston, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Jacob Clark, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Jay Chipman, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Lacey L. Anderson, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Jonathan Jarvis, restitution of premises.

Audrey Wilson v. Hilltopper Homeowners’ Association, et al., complaint for damages.

Audrey Wilson v. Kelli Nelson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Landin, Jared and Alexandra R.

Wolf, Daniel N. and Alida M.

Johnson, Pamela J. and Terry E.

Potter, Reece A. and Kathryn A.

Dixon-Frost, Larissa R. and Becker, Christopher L.

Bovdyr, Alena A. and Valentin A.

Ballard, Danielle C. and Luke H.

Conklin, Samara L. and Todd J.

Cooper, Heidi A. and Trevor A.

Richardson, Alexis G.A. and Jordan C.

Lee, McKayla M. and Brent J.

Schriever, Christina and Kody

Hauflin, Anastasia E. and Luke F.

Welsh, Lukas L. and Kelly L.

Stroisch, Carrie A. and Stanley L.

Gann, Calista M. and Lester, Sydney R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Charles A. Nickens III, 39; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Luke J. Payne, 28; 48 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Chandler A. Andrews, 30; $1,795 restitution, 185 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jason M. Jones, 48; $1,795 restitution, 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Melissa A.M. Pagel, 44; 122 days in jail with 122 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Mitchell A. Delp, 26; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jordan M. Biltoft, 35; five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jordan A. Brooks, 34; 90 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Blain D. Carper, 48; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Cory R. Clifton, 37; 10 days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

June R. Hopkins, 46; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Scott L. Kracht, 51; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of lewd conduct.

Jose L. Moreno, 31; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dustin C. Neeson, 41; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jeffrey L. Pringle, 56; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Ismael M. Tarango, 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Gregory F. Tuck, 41; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

Paul R. Willford, 32; three days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Karene M. Youngrunningcrane, 34; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Kory L. Zielke, 38; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joshua A. Bacon, 34; $2,648.48 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 36 months probation, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Vanessa B. Bearchfield, 34; $1,253 fine, 10 days in jail with six days credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

David A. Chernenko, 21; $1,003 fine, eight days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 24 months probation, third-degree theft.

Brian D. Cross, 52; $1,035.02 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, third-degree theft.

Candice M. Dykeman, 50; $1,003 fee, 89 days in jail with 59 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Chloe D. Ely, 19; $823 fine, six days in jail converted to 50 hours community service, 12 months probation, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Jamar R. Wren, 41; $1,003 fine, seven days in jail converted to 60 hours community service, 24 months probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tha Eh Clay, 28; $1,253 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Charissa D. Cook, 44; $1,593.10 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Kelton M. Peterson-Allen, 36; 16 days in jail, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Bryce J. Newland, 21; $1,103 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shawn E. Uphus, 27; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest and protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Christopher A. Sevey, 29; $2,028.33 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated.

Joseph K. Wilson, 50; $1,437.28 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth C. Perkins, 28; $1,873.08 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Wilbur F. Reed III, 39; $2,217.60 fee, one day in jail converted to eight hours community service, 36 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Parrish A. Peters, 33; $1,779.51 fee, one day in jail, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.