Canadian schools sue Meta, ByteDance and Snap over social media addiction

By Derek Decloet Washington Post

Schools in some of Canada’s largest cities have joined the legal fight against social media companies with lawsuits claiming Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and others are harming children’s mental health and learning.

School districts in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region filed separate legal actions Wednesday seeking a total of about C$4.5 billion ($3.3 billion) in damages. The suits against Meta, TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. and Snapchat parent Snap Inc. claim the companies deliberately targeting children with products designed to be compulsive, causing disruption in the classroom and making kids more vulnerable to sexual abuse and exploitation.

“Endemic social media use is causing an unprecedented youth mental health crisis,” the Toronto District School Board said in a complaint filed in Ontario’s Superior Court. The companies “capitalized on their knowledge that the developing child brain is particularly vulnerable and prone to manipulation by their social media products,” the district said.

Spokespeople for Meta, Bytedance and Snap didn’t immediately reply to emails requesting comment on the Canadian suits.

Similar claims have been made by hundreds of U.S. school districts, which are demanding social media companies pay for the cost of addiction to their platforms.

New York City sued the same companies in February, along with Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Meta was sued by the attorneys general of more than 30 states in October. A month later, a judge in Oakland, California, ordered Meta, Google, TikTok and Snap to face hundreds of suits blaming them for hooking young people on their platforms.

According to the Canadian school boards, about half of Ontario students aren’t getting enough sleep in part because they’re hooked on the platforms, and psychological distress and body dysmorphia are commonplace. That’s forced the schools to spend millions on hiring social workers, youth counselors and other staff.

In its claim, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said it’s frequently the target of anonymous social media accounts “that target either students and/or staff with false allegations, hateful and/or derogatory content” that companies often fail to remove. Anonymous accounts are also the cause of more frequent bomb and shooting threats directed at schools, as well as vandalism that’s prompted by viral TikTok challenges, the board said.

Peel Region is a suburban part of greater Toronto that includes the city of Mississauga.

The case is Toronto District School Board v. Meta, cv-24-00717353, Ontario Superior Court of Justice.