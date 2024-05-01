Riverfront Park’s art piece, the Stepwell, to be transformed into speakeasy as part of Expo ‘74 celebration

From staff reports

Riverfront Park’s newest art piece, the Stepwell, will be transformed from May 3-19 into a speakeasy … from 1974.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Expo, Club ’74 Speakeasy is offering an outdoors, 1970s-style venue at the Stepwell. The event is set to feature live DJs, lights, videos, dancing, local beer, wine and specialty cocktails and mocktails.

The speakeasy opens at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 19. May 3-18 is for ages 21 and older, while May 19 is an all-ages event.

Admission is $10, and food and beverages are available for purchase. Happy hour specials run from 6 to 7 p.m.

DJ rosethrow will drop beats on May 3, 5 and 17; DJ AI takes over May 4; DJ Moon Wild performs May 10 and 12; DJ Unifest plays May 11 and 19; and DJ Donuts takes the stage May 18.

A limited number of tickets will be available on-site on a first-come first-served basis. To guarantee a reservation, it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets online in advance at spokanecity.wufoo.com/forms/club-74-speakeasy-reservation.

All proceeds will benefit the Spokane Parks Foundation and Riverfront Park.