Spokane Airport planning expansion to ground transportation

Since the Spokane International Airport’s Ground Transportation Center was built about 30 years ago, the needs and preferences of travelers have changed.

That has prompted airport leaders to plan a $7 million renovation to the northernmost portion of the terminal, where travelers can hop on a bus, meet up with ride-booking services or rent a car, said Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport.

The project is in the early stages of planning and design and has not been submitted for building permits to the city of Spokane. But preliminary site plans show an expansion to the ground transportation area and a renovation of its interior.

Krauter said renovation efforts will include the reconfiguration of offices and rental car service counters, in addition to the expansion and renovation of restrooms.

Some 800 square feet will be added to the building that will mostly consist of an elevator, escalator or staircase, though he wasn’t specific on which would be added.

Development plans call for changes outside the building, as well.

“Site improvements will include vehicular drive, sidewalk upgrades and updated landscaping,” he said.

The plans come as work is underway to expand the airport’s concourse C by 144,000 square feet. Construction work began in October 2022 on the $150 million project. It is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the airport’s website.

Also, last month officials signed an agreement with SSP America, an international concessions operator based in Ashburn, Virginia, to localize dining and retail options at the terminal.

In addition to operating the new restaurants and stores, the company will be responsible for renovating locations for the new vendors on concourses A and B and constructing new locations on concourse C.

Amy Anderson, manager of properties and contracts for the airport, said in a February airport board meeting that airport officials gave SSP until March 31, 2026, to complete construction.

She said the airport expects construction to cost about $18.9 million.