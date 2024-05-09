Country star Hunter Hayes plays Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday

From staff reports

It’s difficult to accurately describe Hunter Hayes and his music. The multi-instrumentalist capable of playing more than 30 instruments has explored a range of genres since the beginning of his career over a decade ago, from pop to rock, R&B, and his well-known genre, country.

His 2011 self-titled debut album transported the Louisiana man to stardom. The album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 1 million copies. The single “Wanted” sold more than 3.5 million copies and topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, making him the youngest male artist to do so. The album, along with his second studio record “Storyline,” garnered Hayes nominations for four Country Music Awards, three Grammys, and five American Country Awards – (winning two).

Hayes has known the limelight since age 2 when he first began making appearances on local and national television, including Nickelodeon and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” At 7, he was invited to perform for President Bill Clinton at a White House lawn party. He has also toured with Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.

Hayes’ most recent projects include his 2023 album “Red Sky” and the recent vinyl-only release, “Space Tapes.”

On his second year of the “Flying Solo Tour,” Hayes will perform at the Spokane Tribe Casino’s entertainment venue Spokane Live on Saturday. Joining him is alternative-pop artist OSTON.