Kootenai County incumbents easily win Republican primary races

Incumbents in Kootenai County easily won their Republican primaries in Tuesday’s election.

With 100% of the vote counted, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris easily defeated his challenger Mike Bauer, who also lost to Norris four years ago.

County Commissioner Leslie Duncan took 67.7% of the vote, defeating real estate agent Brett Surplus.

In the Republican primary for the commissioner seat held by Bill Brooks, former County Commissioner Marc Eberlein, owner of Eberlein Fine Cabinetry, defeated three challengers with 39.8% of the vote.

In legislative races, incumbent Rep. Elaine Price won 60.3% over Dave Raglin for position B in the 4th district which resembles the boundaries of the city of Coeur d’Alene. In District 5, which includes most of Post Falls and southwest Kootenai County, incumbent Sen. Carl Bjerke won 77.5% of the vote, defeating Cheri Zao.

Counting was much slower in Bonner County. Only eight of 38 precincts had reported results as of 11:45 p.m.

Bonner County County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw gave up his seat to challenge incumbent Daryl Wheeler for sheriff. James Burroughs, Brian Domke and Brian Riley ran for Bradshaw’s open seat. Chairman Luke Omodt ran for re-election against Dimitry Borisov and Ron Korn.

West Bonner School District asked voters for a one-year $4.6 million levy.

In Legislative District 1, which covers most of Boundary and Bonner counties, former state Sen. Jim Woodward challenged incumbent Sen. Scott Herndon’s bid for re-election. For the Idaho House, Spencer Hutchings and Jane Sauter challenged incumbent Rep. Mark Sauter for seat 1A. Chuck Lowman ran against Cornel Rasor for 1B.

In Boundary County, with the retirement of Sheriff Dave Kramer at the end of this term, Travis Stolley defeated Jon VanGesen and Dave Schuman to replace retiring Sheriff Dave Kramer.