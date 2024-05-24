The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
68°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Kaivon brings EDM tunes to Knitting Factory

From staff reports

From staff reports

On Thursday, prominent EDM artist Kaivon will bring his style of electronic music to the Knitting Factory.

Kaivon first appeared in the electric scene in 2016 with singles such as “First Breath,” “Awake” and his debut single, “Reborn.” In 2022, he released his debut album, “Awakening,” and earlier this year came his second, “Ultraviolet.” Last month, he released a single titled “Lifeline.”

Kaivon is known for the themes that are found within his music and inspire him, such as those of lifelong transformations and spiritual awakenings.

Joining him on the “Ultraviolet Tour” are BNGRZ and JoJo.