Kaivon brings EDM tunes to Knitting Factory

From staff reports

On Thursday, prominent EDM artist Kaivon will bring his style of electronic music to the Knitting Factory.

Kaivon first appeared in the electric scene in 2016 with singles such as “First Breath,” “Awake” and his debut single, “Reborn.” In 2022, he released his debut album, “Awakening,” and earlier this year came his second, “Ultraviolet.” Last month, he released a single titled “Lifeline.”

Kaivon is known for the themes that are found within his music and inspire him, such as those of lifelong transformations and spiritual awakenings.

Joining him on the “Ultraviolet Tour” are BNGRZ and JoJo.