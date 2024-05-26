Colgate transfer Braeden Smith inks financial aid agreement with Gonzaga

Braeden Smith began his week with an official visit to Spokane and finished it by signing a financial aid agreement with Gonzaga.

Two days after announcing a commitment to Mark Few’s program, the Colgate transfer and reigning Patriot League Player of the Year officially signed with Gonzaga, according to a school news release.

Smith becomes the fourth transfer to sign with Gonzaga this offseason, joining Pepperdine wing Michael Ajayi, Arkansas guard Khalif Battle and Tarleton State forward Emmanuel Innocenti. Ajayi is currently exploring professional options and has yet to announce whether he’ll keep his name in the NBA Draft or return to school in 2024-25.

A Seattle Prep graduate, Smith will have two years of eligibility remaining but the guard is planning to use a redshirt year next season, giving him the chance to learn behind returning Ryan Nembhard and take over as Gonzaga’s starting point guard in 2025-26.

During his sophomore season at Colgate, Smith averaged 12.5 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game, leading the Raiders to their second consecutive Patriot League Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth. Smith started in all 70 games he played over the last two seasons, earning Patriot League All-Rookie honors as a freshman before winning Player of the Year honors last season.

During Smith’s tenure at Colgate, the Raiders posted an overall record of 51-19 and lost just three times in conference play. Smith led the Patriot League in both assists and steals last season while finishing top 10 in points and top 15 in rebounds.

With Smith in the fold, Gonzaga’s now used 12 of its 13 scholarships for next season. The Bulldogs would have two scholarships available if Ajayi elects to keep his name in the NBA Draft. Early draft entrants have until Wednesday to withdraw their name in order to retain their college eligibility.