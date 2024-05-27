Roadwork to watch for in Spokane this week

Chip seals, grind and overlay, night markets, oh my! Below is a list of streets closing in Spokane this week for various projects and events.

Marshall Road south of Thorpe Road is closed; the city recommends residents to go south to Spokane Cheney Road for access.

The Post Street Bridge is closed during replacement, with detours in place directing pedestrians and cyclists to travel across the Monroe Street Bridge or through Riverfront Park.

The intersection of Lincoln Street and Summit Boulevard is closed.

Post Street is closed at Spokane Falls Boulevard, with local access only.

Post Street is closed between Second and Third avenues.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene streets, Ray Street is closed between Hartson and 11th avenues. Both closures are due to a $1.4 million water main replacement along Ray.

A number of residential streets will close for a $1 million chip seal project starting Tuesday.

Tekoa Street is closed from 29th Avenue to Manito Boulevard.

Division Street is closed from 29th Avenue to Manito Boulevard.

30th Avenue is closed between Division and Tekoa.

32nd Avenue is closed between Division and Tekoa.

Second Avenue is closed between Havana and Freya streets and the westbound Interstate 90 Exit 283B off-ramp towards the Thor/Freya interchange is closed.

Freya Street is reduced to one lane at Second Avenue.

Southbound Washington Street will be closed and detoured at North River Drive while northbound Washington Street will be reduced to one lane.

Upriver Drive is closed at Fredrick Avenue and is expected to open by June.

Arthur Street is closed at Third Avenue north to the dead end and is expected to open June.

44th Avenue will be closed between Regal and Fiske streets starting Tuesday.

16th Avenue is closed between U.S. Highway 195 and Nettleton Lane.

Summit Parkway will be closed between Cedar Street and Adams Lane on Wednesdays from noon-10 p.m. for the Night Market at Kendall Yards.

The Garland structure crossing the North Spokane Corridor will close Tuesday to complete construction on the structure. The bridge is closed, so those who bike or walk should use the recently completed sidewalks at Euclid Avenue to the south.

Upriver Drive is closed between Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge.

South Riverton Avenue is closed between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street.

Construction on Bigelow Gulch Road has closed the stretch from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. Detours are in place.

Euclid Road is closed from Hayford to Old Trails roads due to illegal dumping.