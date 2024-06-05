Post Street bridge reopens after five-year closure and repair

After an opening ceremony, a family takes a stroll across the reconstructed Post Street Bridge on Wednesday in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Spokane’s Post Street bridge is now open for pedestrians, cyclists and cars after being closed for over five years.

First built in 1917, the more than 300-foot bridge provides another downtown connection across the Spokane River – bringing those who cross it right next to Riverfront Park and the River Park Square mall.

The decision to rebuild the bridge followed a structural analysis determining the bridge could not safely carry the weight of vehicles. It first closed in 2019 to vehicular traffic and closed to pedestrians a year later.

The renewed bridge has one lane of northbound traffic for vehicles and a protected bike lane on the west side, and a pedestrian path to the east. Protecting pedestrians are large planter boxes and benches. The project, led by Kuney Construction, cost $21 million, slightly less than cost estimates in 2019.

In the bridge’s ceremonial reopening Tuesday morning, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown called it a “huge milestone for the city.”

“The completion of these projects gives our community the opportunity to celebrate and is a great reminder of the beauty surrounding us every day,” Brown said of the Post street bridge and other constructs projects around Riverfront Park. “The ability to take in these views while we work and play is a gift.”

Brown also said she looks forward to commuting across the bridge to City Hall for “many mornings to come.”

Spokane Public Works Director Marlene Feist said the new bridge was “worth the wait.”

“We stand on a rebuilt iconic bridge that retains the character we see on many of our river crossings in Spokane. The arches were restored and reinforced to hold a stronger bridge deck, a larger sewer pipe, these beautiful planters, pedestrians and bicyclists and vehicle traffic for decades to come,” she said.

The bridge opens up businesses north of the river to downtown foot traffic.

Anthony’s General Manager Ryan Thornes said the bridge symbolized for his restaurant the “re-establishment of a vital connection” to the city.

“The bridge is more than just a passageway. It is a link that brings people in and around Spokane closer together, facilitating easier access and interaction.

“With the bridge open, we look forward to seeing more faces, welcoming more visitors and being a part of more moments that matter,” Thornes said.

Kendall Yards resident Alexandra Roland said she is excited to have easier access to downtown and a more scenic view while walking there.

“I’m just excited for it to open. It’ll just cut down the time a little bit,” Roland said.

Spokane resident Kendra Meeker said she’s excited for the easier bus commute the bridge will provide.

“It’s gonna make commute time so much faster because the bus can come right through here. It will just be like straight shot,” she said shortly after the first Spokane Transit Authority bus crossed the bridge – honking in ceremonial fanfare.