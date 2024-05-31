Taking Back Sunday brings audiences back into early 2000s with alt rock show at the Knit

From staff reports

Since the late 1990s, Taking Back Sunday has explored various forms of alternative rock and has performed at countless venues. On Thursday, they will add the Knitting Factory to their extensive repertoire.

Taking Back Sunday was formed in Long Island, New York, in 1999. Due to lineup issues and extensive touring, they would release three EPs before their debut studio album, “Tell All Your Friends,” in 2002.

Their debut album would bring the band their first break into the charts by peaking at number 183 on the Billboard 200 and features emo-pop classics such as “You’re So Last Summer” and “Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team).” The album went platinum last year.

Taking Back Sunday would continue to release beloved emo and pop-punk hits throughout the 2000s. “Where You Want To Be” would be released in 2004 with hits like “Set Phasers To Stun,” “A Decade Under The Influence” and “This Photograph Is Proof (I Know You Know),” which landed on the soundtrack to “Spider-Man 2” with Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst. The album would peak at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with their 2006 release “Louder Now” continuing to raise the bar and climb to second on the chart. It would spawn fan favorites like “Liar (It Takes One To Know One)” and “MakeDamnSure.” Both albums are certified gold.

The band has released eight studio albums with their most recent, “152,” coming in late 2023 after a seven-year wait. The group is currently on a North American tour that will bring them to Spokane.