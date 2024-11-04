Work to watch for this week in Spokane and Spokane County

Temperatures are dropping and local municipalities are winding down their road work for the season, though some projects are ongoing.

Below is a list of street closures and construction projects to lookout for in and around Spokane this week.

Spokane County projectsLittle Spokane Drive Bridge is closed as the county constructs a new structure of the river. Little Spokane Drive is closed from Perry Road to Bridge No. 3702 over the Little Spokane River, and from Woolard Road to Bridge No. 3704 over the Little Spokane River.

Clubhouse Road is closed from the Liberty Lake city limits on Sprague Avenue to First Avenue.

Flaggers may be present at the area of Government Way from Greenwood Road to River Ridge Boulevard from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday for a Veterans Day footrace.

Spokane City projectsBetween Pittsburg and Napa streets, 37th Avenue is closed.

The intersection of Cook Street and Garland Avenue will have flaggers on -site as Fatbeam LLC performs fiber work in the area, likely until Nov. 11.

The Garland Bridge on Children of the Sun Trail is closed to pedestrians with detours in place.

Riverton Avenue is closed between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street.

Upriver Drive is closed from Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge.