Live updates: No. 20 Washington State hosts Utah State with postseason ambition on the line

Follow along with this thread for updates and highlights throughout the game. Pregame
Washington State still holds hope of qualifying for the college football playoff.
Coming off a bye week, and coming in at
No. 21 in the initial CFP rankings, the Cougars (7-1) host Utah State (2-6) tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on KSKN (CW Network).
WSU is a 20-point favorite and is expected to be favored in its final four games. The Cougars escaped with a
come-from-behind win over San Diego State in their last action.
The Aggies, also coming off a bye, snapped a five-game losing streak with a narrow win over Wyoming on Oct. 26.
Series history
Washington State and Utah State have a
2-2 all-time series record, with the Aggies winning the only recent meeting 26-23 in 2021. In that game the Cougars, led by Nick Rolovich before he was fired mid-season, surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.
Team stats
Scoring
WSU
USU
Points Per Game
38.1
27.8
Points Allowed Per Game
26.9
41.5
Total Yards
448.4
459.0
Yards Passing
280.0
300.9
Yards Rushing
168.4
158.1
Yards Allowed
424.4
498.0
Pass Yards Allowed
270.3
254.0
Rush Yards Allowed
154.1
244.0
Individual stats
PASSING
Att.-Comp.
Yards
TD
Int.
John Mateer (WSU)
148-242
2153
18
6
Spencer Petras (USU)
131-245
1825
13
7
RUSHING
Carries
Yards
TD
John Mateer (WSU)
124
575
10
Rahsul Faison (USU)
155
797
6
RECEIVING
Receptions
Yards
TD
Kyle Williams (WSU)
37
636
5
Jalen Royals (USU)
55
834
6
Game preview
PULLMAN – During the last couple of seasons, Washington State coach Jake Dickert has talked about his club’s rushing attack in terms of desire. |
Read more
PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when No. 20 Washington State hosts Utah State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the CW. |
Read more
PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense has fit all manner of fine descriptions this season: electric and exciting, resilient and timely, even physical and forceful. |
Read more More on the Cougs
PULLMAN — On Tuesday evening, Keith Brown sat down and fired up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the newest installment of the first-person shooter video game. From his apartment in Pullman, where he’s earning more playing time by the week in Washington State’s linebacker corps, he hopped in a lobby with some of his former teammates at Oregon. |
Read more
WSU is winning with an exciting offense — which ranks second nationally in plays of 30 yards or more (29), 12th in points per game (38.1), 13th in yards per pass attempt (8.9), 17th in pass efficiency rating (157.31), and 20th in both total offense (448.4 yards per game) and red-zone touchdown percentage (71.88%). |
Read more
PULLMAN – Jake Dickert has all but given up on trying to kill time by taking naps. It’ll be a Saturday morning, hours before his No. 20 Washington State team is set for another late kickoff, and he might consider a snooze. |
Read more
PULLMAN – Brock Dieu might make a good trapeze artist. |
Read more