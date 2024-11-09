Live updates: No. 20 Washington State hosts Utah State with postseason ambition on the line

From staff reports

Pregame

Washington State still holds hope of qualifying for the college football playoff.

Coming off a bye week, and coming in at No. 21 in the initial CFP rankings, the Cougars (7-1) host Utah State (2-6) tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on KSKN (CW Network).

WSU is a 20-point favorite and is expected to be favored in its final four games. The Cougars escaped with a come-from-behind win over San Diego State in their last action.

The Aggies, also coming off a bye, snapped a five-game losing streak with a narrow win over Wyoming on Oct. 26.

Series history

Washington State and Utah State have a 2-2 all-time series record, with the Aggies winning the only recent meeting 26-23 in 2021. In that game the Cougars, led by Nick Rolovich before he was fired mid-season, surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

Team stats

Scoring WSU USU Points Per Game 38.1 27.8 Points Allowed Per Game 26.9 41.5 Total Yards 448.4 459.0 Yards Passing 280.0 300.9 Yards Rushing 168.4 158.1 Yards Allowed 424.4 498.0 Pass Yards Allowed 270.3 254.0 Rush Yards Allowed 154.1 244.0

Individual stats

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. John Mateer (WSU) 148-242 2153 18 6 Spencer Petras (USU) 131-245 1825 13 7 RUSHING Carries Yards TD John Mateer (WSU) 124 575 10 Rahsul Faison (USU) 155 797 6 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Kyle Williams (WSU) 37 636 5 Jalen Royals (USU) 55 834 6

Game preview

