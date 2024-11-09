Prep football roundup: Beau Butner, Kamden Lanphere lead Central Valley to state; West Valley stays undefeated

Sometimes when teams reach the postseason they stick with what got them there. Sometimes, though, they switch things up.

On Saturday, Central Valley went to a wildcat formation early and often – and with good success.

Beau Butner scored three total touchdowns, Kamden Lanphere threw for two and ran for two while catching seven passes from his normal receiver slot, and the Bears (7-3) beat Sedro-Woolley (7-3) 42-20 to advance to the State 3A playoffs next week.

Butner finished with 16 carries for 106 yards, and five catches for 92 yards.

“We have a package with Lanphere and Beau running the wildcat look,” CV coach Ryan Butner said. “We were trying to get as much diversity as possible on film. We were trying to get the ball into our athletes’ hands, and those are two of our best athletes on the offense.”

Lanphere had 67 yards on six carries, completed 3 of 4 passes for 87 yards and had seven catches for 54 yards.

“We were able to execute most of the stuff we put in pretty well,” Butner said.

CV got a pair of touchdown passes from Lanphere, running from the wildcat, in the first quarter – a 17-yard toss to Cannon Daines and a 69-yard catch-and-run from Butner.

CV added three touchdowns in the second quarter, two short runs by Lanphere and an 11-yarder by Butner, and led 35-14 at the half.

“The defense was awesome,” Butner said. “(S-W) just kind of nickel-and-dimed it down the field a little bit. I don’t think the score really indicated just how well our guys played.”

This is the first year Central Valley has played in 3A and faced the Round of 32 format. Previously, the Greater Spokane League has participated in elimination crossovers with the Mid-Columbia Conference in Week 10.

“It’s nice to get away from the MCC 4As,” Butner said. “Our first round has always been against those guys. Sometimes we’ve felt like we had a top-10 team and we were pitted up against Richland or Kamiakin or Chiawana and we get knocked out early. … Just getting away from our side of the state and playing someone different was good.”

Mt. Tahoma 35, Mt. Spokane 13: Mt. Tahoma racked up 496 yards of total offense and the host T-Birds (6-4) eliminated the Wildcats (5-5). Jonny Comoza rushed 14 times for 164 yards and a touchdown and Mikkah Cordero completed 10 of 15 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

2A play-in

West Valley 21, Mark Morris 6: Nathan Zettle scored on a 9-yard run and threw two touchdown passes and the Eagles (10-0) beat the visiting Monarchs (4-6) to advance to state. Austin Griffith hauled in a 58-yard TD catch-and-run in the first quarter and Erik Borg caught a 43-yarder in the fourth after Mark Morris made it a one-score game.

Othello 20, Rogers 7: Alex Peabody caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Sanchez to tie the game at halftime, but the host Huskies (9-1) scored 13 unanswered second-half points to eliminate the Pirates (6-4).

Bainbridge 38, Clarkston 26: The visiting Spartans (8-2) eliminated the Bantams (6-4). Details were unavailable.

1A play-in





Montesano 49, Colville 6: The Bulldogs (7-3) eliminated the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-5). Details were unavailable.

Nooksack Valley 42, Lakeside 7: The Pioneers (8-2) eliminated the visiting Eagles (3-6). Details were unavailable.

District 6 2B





Newport 42, Colfax 33: Brody Driver rushed for 102 with a score, Hark Kirkwood added a pair of touchdowns on the ground and the Grizzlies (6-4) beat the visiting Bulldogs (7-3) to earn the district’s fourth seed to the state playoffs.







Nonleague





Ferris 27, Deer Park 19: John Olson went 15 of 25 for 253 yards with four TD passes and the Saxons (1-9) defeated the visiting Stags (5-5) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday. Aidan Martin had a 55-yard TD run and 73-yard TD pass.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 39, Riverside 28: Brody Boness rushed for five TDs and passed for one, leading the visiting Broncos (4-6) over the Rams (2-8).