One man dead after shooting in Chief Garry Park Neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood, and police are trying to locate the suspect.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the shooting in the area of Riverton Avenue and Lacey Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police found the gunshot victim and tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Lacey Street was blocked for several hours Saturday as detectives and other personnel worked the crime scene.

Detectives didn’t believe the shooting was random and there is no apparent danger to the community in relation to the shooting, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of the incident, and who has not spoken to police, is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office will release the name of the man who died.

The investigation is ongoing.