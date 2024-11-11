No. 8 Idaho hosts Weber State with chance to finish unbeaten in Kibbie Dome for first time since 1996

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Like a demanding teacher in a required class, Weber State taught 4th ranked and playoff bound Idaho a harsh lesson last year in a 31-29 result.

Circumstances are similar this season.

A year ago, Idaho was 7-2, 5-1 in the Big Sky Conference when it faced the Wildcats, 4-5 and 2-4. Now Idaho comes into its Senior Day on Saturday 7-3 and 4-2 and eighth in the STATS Perform rankings. Once again, the Vandals face dangerous, cornered Wildcats. Weber State arrives at the Kibbie Dome 4-6 and 3-7 but with key players who upset Idaho last season. Chief among them is sophomore quarterback Richie Munoz. He has thrown for 2,170 yards and 21 touchdowns this year after hitting up the Vandals for 152 yards and a touchdown as a freshman .

In a weekly press conference, Idaho coach Jason Eck pointed to several other Wildcats the Vandals will have to deal with. They include running back Damon Bankston, who has rushed for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns, defensive lineman Brayden Wilson, who has 47 tackles and 1½ sacks, and former Vandal Kemani Munier-Bailey, with 7½ sacks. The senior defensive end departed Idaho for Fresno State two years ago but has found his way to Weber State to finish his career.

Idaho is looking to post its first undefeated season at home since 1996. The Wildcats who are standing in the way of this “will be a good challenge,” says Eck. “Their record is not where they would like it to be, but they were capable of beating Montana on the road (55-48).”

However, Weber State may have its hands full with Vandals running back Deshaun Buchanan. After rushing for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns two weeks ago in a breakout performance in Idaho’s 38-28 win against Eastern Washington, the redshirt freshman unloaded on Portland State for 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week in Idaho’s 39-30 win.

“He did an awesome job,” said Eck. He pointed out Idaho is ranked second among Football Championship Subdivision teams in percentage of runs that go for longer than 20 yards, and Buchanan is now a major factor in that explosive offense.

Idaho is likely to go with Jack Wagner again at quarterback. He passed for 205 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. Wagner has been filling in for season starter Jack Layne, who suffered a broken collarbone against Oregon in the season-opening game, returned to lead Idaho over the Eagles, but has been out again with an injured wrist. Whether Layne will see action against Weber State “is up in the air,” Eck said Monday.

Idaho will also press the Wildcats’ offense with defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby “the best defensive player in the Big Sky Conference,” says Eck. The senior has posted 13.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Eck expects Weber State will try to counter by throwing on running downs and moving the pocket to try to slow Newby-James.

“We have got to get them in third-and-longs. Make them one-dimensional,” he says.

As the Vandals seek to avoid a late-season loss at home and go undefeated there for the first time in nearly 30 years, Eck said Idaho can rely on senior leadership to stay on task.

“This is the best leadership in my three years here,” he said, highlighting safeties Tommy McCormick and Kyrin Beachem, and linebacker Mathias Bertram.