‘Day one was a blast’: Idaho begins spring practices under new head coach Thomas Ford

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss – which in Idaho’s case might very well be a good thing.

Two years ago, Thomas Ford was the Vandals’ running back coach. Tuesday marked his first day on a practice field as Idaho’s head coach after being summoned from Oregon State, where he was an assistant last year, after Jason Eck departed to New Mexico following last season.

Idaho held the first of its 15 spring workouts. The players toiled on their outdoor practice field next to the Kibbie Dome with the western foothills of Moscow Mountain in the background on a hazy, 45-degree early morning before most of the campus had awakened.

Ford apparently likes to get things done early.

He is also the beneficiary of what looks to be a seamless transition. A holdover from Eck’s staff, former Vandals quarterback and quarterbacks coach Matt Linehan, is Idaho’s new offensive coordinator and the team has a core of seniors that Ford said is invaluable in supporting a culture in which Idaho reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs three straight years under Eck’s reign.

“Having guys like that that know me so well is huge,” Ford said. “They are echoing our message every day in the locker room.”

As first days generally are, the Vandals were full of optimism and energy, even if they weren’t yet in full pads.

“Day one was a blast,” said senior running back Elisha Cummings, who help set a tone for returning and new teammates by winning the day’s practice award.

“This is what you do the winter workouts for,” said senior defensive lineman Sam Brown, a Central Valley High School product. “I enjoy the weights, but it (doesn’t compare) to the game of football.”

Senior left guard Nate Azzopardi, a three-year captain finishing up a six-year career, has played for three Vandals coaches, Paul Petrino, Eck, and now Ford.

“This is my last first day,” he said.

“When you are in your last year, it is hard not to have fun. I try to enjoy every moment, every meeting, every lift, every practice.

“I love (Ford and his staff). I feel like we are in good hands.”

Ford acknowledged that moving from assistant to head coach was a bit of an adjustment. Early in practice, when the team was broken down into position groups doing individual drills, Ford said he felt “kind of lonely.”

He moved among the groups.

“I was wandering around seeing everybody do their work,” he said.

Cummings said he’s still managing Ford’s transition to head coach.

“I still haven’t gotten used to it, Cummings said. “I still feel like he is my position coach.”

The major goal of spring ball is to get through it without injuries and to get an idea of depth heading into fall camp, Ford said.

He would like the offensive line, where 12 to 13 people are vying for playing time, linebacker, defensive end and quarterback to begin to sort themselves out. Ford said sophomore Nathan Knapik especially caught his eye among the offensive linemen.

Sophomore wide receiver Tony Harste had an impressive first day, hooking up with redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Wagner on a couple of long catches. Ford said six or seven receivers will play for Idaho next season, and he predicted sophomore Ryan Jezioro could have a breakout spring.

“He has got 1-on-1 speed,” Ford noted.

The coach added that each of the top four quarterbacks – Wagner, redshirt sophomore Nick Josifek, sophomore Rocco Koch and sophomore Holden Bea has talent.

Wagner, Josifek and Koch all earned game experience last year while Bea was recovering from a knee injury. Ford pointed to Josifek for his decision -making in the initial practice, and Wagner was clearly spinning it the best among the quarterbacks.

“He has got arm talent,” said Ford.

Redshirt junior defensive back Jacob Skobis made sure the offense didn’t grab all the glory as he prompted the defense into cheers when he made an interception.

Several of the old hands lauded Linehan as the new offensive coordinator.

“ ‘Linny’ is getting his chance. He is going to shock guys,” Azzopardi said.

Cummings pointed to the smooth transition between coaching staffs, of which Linehan is a part.

“ ‘Linny’ understands a lot of what me and ‘Az; have been through with this university. He has done a good job of being there with us.”

A couple of starters from a year ago whose seasons ended with injuries, redshirt senior tight end Jake Cox and redshirt junior offensive lineman Charlie Vliem, are being held out of contact this spring.

“They have played a lot of football,” Ford said, pointintout that recovery takes precedence over reps.

Idaho will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a pair of Saturday scrimmages, leading up to a spring game April 25. Coincidentally or not, that is also the day the spring transfer portal for football closes, which might limit roster losses for the Vandals.