Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: A look back at Baylor and ASU, Ryan Nembhard’s efficient start and how the bench has stepped up

From staff reports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs entered the 2024-25 with lofty expectations.

And after the Zags dispatched Baylor and Arizona State in their first two games and climbed two spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll, those expectations appear more than justified.

In the Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox look back at the victories over Baylor and Arizona State, talk about Ryan Nembhard’s stellar play at point guard and break down the impact of the bench and transfers Kahlif Battle and Michael Ajayi.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.