Gonzaga Basketball

Live updates: No. 3 Gonzaga returns to the Kennel to host Long Beach State

From staff reports

Follow along with this thread for updates and highlights throughout the night.

Pregame

Gonzaga will play its second game in three days tonight when it hosts Long Beach State at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (4-0) continued its strong start to the season on Monday with a 80-67 win at San Diego State, their first true road game of the season. After tonight, the Zags will be off for a week as they prepare for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas.

Beach (1-3) won their opener against La Verne and have dropped three straight since; 80-79 at South Dakota State, 84-54 at San Francisco and 63-61 vs. Portland.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 1-0 all-time series lead over Long Beach State with a 90-55 home win on Dec. 20, 2002.

Team stats

  Long Beach State (1-3) Gonzaga (4-0)
Points 71.8 95.5
Points allowed 68.8 66.0
Field goal pct. 42.9 51.1
Rebounds 37.5 42.3
Assists 11.0 20.3
Blocks 2.8 3.3
Steals 8.0 9.5
Streak Lost 3 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Devin Askew (LBSU) 17.3 35.0 90.9
Graham Ike (GU) 14.5 57.1 72.0
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Derrick Michael Xzavierro (LBSU) 6.5 3.8 2.8
Michael Ajayi (GU) 6.8 4.3 2.5
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Devin Askew (LBSU) 5.5 4.0 35.0
Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 1.2 33.0

Game preview

Last time out