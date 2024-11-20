Live updates: No. 3 Gonzaga returns to the Kennel to host Long Beach State

From staff reports

Follow along with this thread for updates and highlights throughout the night.

Pregame

Gonzaga will play its second game in three days tonight when it hosts Long Beach State at McCarthey Athletic Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (4-0) continued its strong start to the season on Monday with a 80-67 win at San Diego State, their first true road game of the season. After tonight, the Zags will be off for a week as they prepare for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas.

Beach (1-3) won their opener against La Verne and have dropped three straight since; 80-79 at South Dakota State, 84-54 at San Francisco and 63-61 vs. Portland.

west coast warriors 📽️ pic.twitter.com/ZW1QXNF0Rb — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 20, 2024

Hopped on ESPN’s Feast Week media call to gather some thoughts from @JayBilas & @SethOnHoops on this #Gonzaga team.



Bilas: “Gonzaga’s a marvel. It’s amazing what Mark Few’s done there. They’ve had different rosters over the years but they’ve had continuity within their rosters.” pic.twitter.com/IVezqBqRzm — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 20, 2024

#SDSU’s Brian Dutcher on #Gonzaga’s Graham Ike & Ryan Nembhard: “Ike was dynamic, he did a good job in the post but Nembhard fed him. Ike should take Nembhard out to dinner every night, as easy as he makes his life sometimes. He makes everybody’s life easy.” pic.twitter.com/p8nZ1tZTIR — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 19, 2024

Ryan Nembhard’s up to 40 ast. and 5 TO through four games. Here’s Mark Few, Graham Ike and Nembhard talking about the PG’s play.



Few: “He controlled that whole game for 40 min. I felt like. Man, I don’t think anybody’s playing better in the country right now at the point spot.” pic.twitter.com/V0Xp2ph49b — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 19, 2024

Only two players this century across the NBA, WNBA & D-I (Men’s & Women’s) have recorded 50+ PTS, 40+ AST & 5 or fewer turnovers over their team’s first four games of a season:



2024-25 Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga)

2014-15 Chris Paul (Clippers)



That’s it.



Data via OptaSTATS pic.twitter.com/u078kePHWu — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) November 19, 2024

Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Battle, Ajayi continue to impress, and a look ahead to San Diego State The sample size is small, but the results have been huge. In fewer than a handful of games, the fit between Gonzaga basketball and transfers Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi has been seamless. | Read more

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 1-0 all-time series lead over Long Beach State with a 90-55 home win on Dec. 20, 2002.

Team stats

Long Beach State (1-3) Gonzaga (4-0) Points 71.8 95.5 Points allowed 68.8 66.0 Field goal pct. 42.9 51.1 Rebounds 37.5 42.3 Assists 11.0 20.3 Blocks 2.8 3.3 Steals 8.0 9.5 Streak Lost 3 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Devin Askew (LBSU) 17.3 35.0 90.9 Graham Ike (GU) 14.5 57.1 72.0 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Derrick Michael Xzavierro (LBSU) 6.5 3.8 2.8 Michael Ajayi (GU) 6.8 4.3 2.5 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Devin Askew (LBSU) 5.5 4.0 35.0 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 1.2 33.0

Game preview

No. 3 Gonzaga back at it against visiting Long Beach State It’s quite possible Long Beach State first-year head coach Chris Acker connected with his former boss, San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, for some info on Gonzaga after the Zags’ latest win. | Read more

Key matchup: Long Beach State’s Devin Askew returns to the Kennel This won’t be Devin Askew’s first visit to Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

Last time out

Experience gave No. 3 Gonzaga a leg up in key moments during 80-67 win over San Diego State SAN DIEGO – Gonzaga scored a number of small wins on the stat sheet to emerge with a larger victory on Monday night, beating San Diego State 80-67 at Viejas Arena. | Read more

Graham Ike delivers in big way, scoring 20 of 23 points in second half to help Gonzaga handle SDSU 80-67 SAN DIEGO – Graham Ike’s five previous games against San Diego State all culminated in defeat – four losses to the Aztecs during a three-year stint at Wyoming, followed by a double-digit loss to Brian Dutcher’s team last season at Gonzaga. | Read more

Senior point guard Ryan Nembhard guides Gonzaga to big road win over San Diego State A San Diego-based reporter asked Gonzaga senior point guard Ryan Nembhard if he thought he would be able to “drive and dish that way” against San Diego State. “Yeah,” Nembhard said. “I did. I’m not going to lie.” | Read more