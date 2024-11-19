Key matchup: Long Beach State’s Devin Askew returns to the Kennel

This won’t be Devin Askew’s first visit to Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center.

Askew has seen a lot of road venues in 84 career games spanning four-plus seasons of college basketball. The 6-foot-5 guard’s latest stop is Long Beach State, which tangles with No. 3 Gonzaga on Wednesday.

Askew reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class to 2020 and was ranked No. 26th overall by ESPN. He began his career at Kentucky, contributing 6.5 points and 2.9 assists while making 20 starts as a freshman.

He relocated to Texas as a sophomore and came off the bench when the fifth-ranked Longhorns gave up 37 points to Drew Timme and lost to No. 1 Gonzaga 86-74 in a November showdown at the Kennel. Askew was a bright spot with nine points and two rebounds in a 15-minute stint.

Askew spent the past two seasons at Cal, but both were cut short by injuries. He put up 15.5 points per game – ninth at the time in the Pac-12 – in 2022-23 – before a season-ending injury. He was limited to six games last season.

Askew, who is from Sacramento, California, and played at Mater Dei High, is putting up healthy numbers for Long Beach State. He paces the team in scoring (17.3), minutes (34.8) and assists (5.5) and snags 4.5 boards per game. He’s shooting just 38% inside the arc and 30.4% on 3-pointers, but he’s made 20 of 22 free throws (90.9%).

Gonzaga yielded 23 points to San Diego State guard Nick Boyd and 15 to fellow guard BJ Davis. The two combined to hit 12 of 19 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws.

Nolan Hickman is probably the first defensive option on Askew. Ryan Nembhard and Khalif Battle will also be called upon to try to contain Long Beach State’s guard-driven offense.