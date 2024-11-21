Vitamin String Quartet, known for classical spins on pop music and ‘Bridgerton’ tunes, to play the Fox Theater on Saturday

From staff reports

The Vitamin String Quartet is bringing their unique crossover music to Spokane.

The group may consist of four expert string musicians, but their style brings a rock attitude to the classical instruments.

For decades the quartet has been putting a distinct twist on covers of the popular music of the past and present. Their covers range from Queen and the Beach Boys to Lady Gaga and the Weeknd, and genre has never been a barrier for the group.

When the Vitamin String Quartet performs at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox this Saturday, they will have a group of new arrangements featuring the music of Taylor Swift, alongside other modern pop artists, like Billie Eilish and BTS.

The quartet will also perform their songs that have been featured in the hit Netflix show, “Bridgerton.”

Tickets starting at $25 can be purchased at foxtheaterspokane.org.