A Grip on Sports: From baseball – this time of year? – to a Pac-12 showdown to one needed upset, this Saturday has caught our attention

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A Pac-12 championship on the line in Corvallis. An MLS showdown in L.A. The most-important football game of the day before noon. And some offseason Mariner thoughts. It’s not your usual Saturday this time of year.

• OK, so it’s not officially The Pac-12 Championship Game, Presented by Alaska Airlines. Or something like that. But it is, unofficially. It’s how every Coug and Beav in the Northwest sees this afternoon’s showdown between the two small-town schools. Heck, the winning team’s fans should earn 50,000 Alaska Air miles. Just because it’s been a long year for both. How’s that again?

The Beavers’ foibles have been well documented. Great season in 2023. Coach leaves for more moola. So do many of the star players. Oh, and 10 conference compatriots take off too, leading to a Mountain West-heavy football schedule.

A football schedule that has resulted in just four wins with two weeks left. One against the 25th-ranked Cougars. The other at No. 12 Boise State. A bowl bid? Unlikely. All new coach Trent Bray really wants to see in the next couple weeks is better play. A competitive nature. A foundation to build from in 2025 and beyond.

Washington State shares many of those issues with OSU. Except Jake Dickert’s crew has managed them better. Until last weekend, when the Cougars face-planted at New Mexico. Still, WSU takes an 8-2 mark into today’s game, is favored by double-digits and is looking to cement the best bowl visit it can.

Want to watch? Turn on the Pac-12’s home network, The CW, at 4 p.m. And ignore the hard-sell. The conference isn’t really a conference. And this really isn’t a rivalry game to decide it. Neither will next year’s two meetings, one in each little Northwest town with a scenic river running through it.

Look to 2026. That’s when the Pac-12 is reborn. And the Oregon State vs. Washington State showdown might actually be for a conference title.

• All season long, the M’s management-approved broadcast team told us how solid Josh Rojas was at third base. Oh, no, not as a hitter, even though he had a hot start. It was his defense that was his calling card. And, according to Mike Blowers and, before he became manager, Dan Wilson, that was enough to keep him in the Seattle lineup.

Turns out, though, Rojas and his Gold-Glove-level hot corner defense is not worth $4.3 million to the penny-pinching team. That was the paycheck estimate for the left-hand-hitting Rojas in 2025. Couch-cushion money for most franchises. A deal-breaker for the M’s, who decided this week not to tender Rojas a contract.

He is now a free agent – along with Sam Haggerty and two relief pitchers. Total savings? About $8.2 million. And three roster spots that have to be filled.

Can you answer two questions for me? The first may be easy. Why should we ever listen to any blather about the current players emanating from the puppets who come into our homes and cars all season? And, if you could, is it possible to explain why anyone should root for a franchise that seems hell-bent on stripping the car for parts and trying to sell the chassis as playoff-road ready?

• This is where Seattle’s soccer season ends. In Los Angeles, as everyone who has followed the Sounders recently predicted. LAFC has their number. As in 8-0-2 in their last 10 matches.

It will take a spectacular effort by Stefan Frei in goal and maybe a lucky bounce or two for Seattle to move on to the MLS Western Conference final. Think it will happen? Then make sure your Apple TV MLS pass has been paid. And settle in by 7 p.m. My guess is you’ll be able to turn off the match by 8 and head to bed. It will have been decided – on not in the Sounders’ favor.

• The ESPN College GameDay crew is in Columbus. So is Ol’ Crimson, waving proudly above the lackadaisical home crowd. Yawns may be seen. The rest of the world may be all excited for GameDay, for the early morning pomp (and circumstance), for the Buckeyes to play its biggest home game of the season. A game that is on Fox, starting at 9 a.m.

But Ohio State’s opponent, annual cannon-fodder Indiana, seems surprisingly fresh. And the Hoosiers are. The Buckeyes’ usual in-conference equivalent of the SEC’s Mercer or UMass late-November break is actually expected to be competitive, even to those folks who talk down their undefeated record as being built by not playing anyone.

As if Indiana’s first-year coach Curt Cignetti hand-picked the conference games himself. Nope. The league’s office did that. Those folks underestimated Indiana’s chances – and ratings draw – as much as anyone. The Hoosiers were sent to Pasadena to not only play in UCLA’s first Big Ten game, but to visit the Rose Bowl for the first time in more than 50 years. And that was just the start.

No matter. Cignetti’s 2024 team did what his 2023 James Madison team did. Win every one of its first 10 games. The difference this time? Indiana doesn’t need a court order to be eligible for the postseason. Though it may sort of seem like it if Indiana loses today, is aced out of the Big Ten title game and must rely on the largesse of the CFP selection committee for an at-large berth.

Look, in that scenario Oregon, Ohio State and long-time Blue Blood-wannabe Penn State is in. A one-loss Indiana? It will be sacrificed at the altar of playoff restructuring. A perfect patsy for the SEC and/or Big Ten’s hostile takeover.

If a one-loss Indiana team makes the 12-team field and, say, a three-loss Tennessee or Texas A&M doesn’t, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will cite strength-of-schedule hocus-pocus, cry foul and say the conference will force the new iteration of the playoffs, coming in 2026, to include four guaranteed spots for his “it-just-matters-more” league.

If Indiana is snubbed, Big Ten head honcho Tony Petitti will feign outrage and say the conference will force the new iteration of the playoffs, coming in 2026, to include four guaranteed spots for his “we-have-a-bigger-media-contract-than-anyone” league.

Either way, the ACC, the Big 12, the rebuilt Pac-12, the Mountain West and the rest will be aced out even further. Heck, in this world of dominance wrought by the two dominate conference’s war machines, even Notre Dame might become an outsider.

That’s crazy talk. Almost as crazy as thinking Indiana – Indiana! – would play a crucial role in deciding college football’s future.

• Once, during a UCLA/USC football game when I was a boy, the Bruins scored a touchdown on a trick play. I got so excited, I jumped up. Came down hard on the couch. Something snapped. Then my dad snapped. A good play. A great celebration. Overall, though, a bad day. Until later …