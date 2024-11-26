CFL and former EWU star QB Vernon Adams Jr. traded to Calgary, where he’ll reunite with former coach Beau Baldwin

From staff reports

Vernon Adams Jr. will be playing for Beau Baldwin again in 2025.

Adams, the former Eastern Washington quarterback, was traded Tuesday to Calgary of the CFL, where he’ll reunite with his former EWU coach Baldwin, now in his second year as quarterbacks coach for the Stampeders.

Adams and Baldwin teamed up for three seasons for Eastern, with the Eagles finishing 28-6 in games he started. Adams won the Walter Payton Award in 2014 before transferring to Oregon in 2015 for his senior year.

Baldwin left EWU after the 2016 season to become offensive coordinator at Cal. He ended up in Canada after a head-coaching stop at Cal Poly and a short stint as offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Adams endured a knee injury at midseason last year, but still threw for 2,929 yards for the B.C. Lions, going 6-3 as a starter. He had a career year in 2023, throwing for 4,769 yards and 31 touchdowns.