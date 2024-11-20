How to stop making the same Thanksgiving mistakes every year

By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

Thanksgiving is the ultimate food holiday. With it often comes a side of stress for the cook to make a beautiful, bountiful spread for their loved ones to enjoy. Whether you’re hosting your first Thanksgiving meal, are contributing a dish to the holiday feast or are a seasoned pro at putting on the entire production, it becomes easy to make mistakes that we normally wouldn’t if we let the pressure get to us.

I’m still haunted by the one year where it seemed like nothing was going according to plan and the food simply wasn’t my best work. Even I, a trained cook, have off days. (It’s frustrating when they fall on Thanksgiving, but it’s also not the end of the world.)

Here are some of the common Thanksgiving mistakes you need to look out for – and how to avoid (or fix) them.

1. Being overly ambitious

Film, television and art – I’m looking at you, Norman Rockwell – have inundated us with images of perfect Thanksgiving meals for all of our lives. Let this be a reminder that perfection is overrated. You don’t need to cook an entire buffet with a million different food options, nor is this the time to try a completely new menu that you’ve never prepared before. One main dish, a few sides and a dessert or two – with a mix of family favorites and exciting twists on tradition – are more than enough. And there’s no need to try to do it all yourself, especially if you’re new to hosting. Delegation is the key to your sanity. Assign tasks to guests, such as putting your cousin in charge of beverages, or make it a potluck, which is extremely helpful when you’re feeding more than a handful of people.

To help cut down on the amount of work that needs to be done on the day of, figure out what can be accomplished in advance. Come up with a cooking plan and stick to it. But in case you find yourself running behind schedule, have some snacks on hand so you and your guests don’t get hangry. Store-bought is always fine, but, in this instance, store-bought is ideal, as this route will save you from adding another item to your cooking list.

2. Not reading the recipe

and checking the ingredients

There’s nothing worse than being in the middle of cooking and discovering that you don’t have a key ingredient. Sure, you could make a quick run to the store – or send someone else on your behalf – but no one wants to be at the grocery store on Thanksgiving. Part of coming up with a plan should include a list of all of the ingredients you’ll need – and checking it twice. When going through your pantry, it’s important to check quantities, of course, but also that certain items are still effective, such as baking powder, baking soda and yeast, and to make sure that the spices you need are still fresh.

When you’re shopping, buy extra of pantry items and other ingredients with longer shelf lives (if you can afford to) in case you make a mistake and need to redo a recipe. Speaking of which, for dishes that are new to you or that you make only during the holidays, read through the recipes at least a couple of times to give yourself a better sense of what to do. Having to constantly consult a cookbook or your phone will not only slow you down but also can easily lead to mishaps. You don’t want to be the person responsible for ruining the mac and cheese.

3. Forgetting to thaw

the turkey

Waking up Thanksgiving morning to find that your turkey is still partially (or fully!) frozen is the worst way to start the day. This is why I encourage people to set the bird in the fridge the weekend before to allow enough time for the bird to fully thaw. (You should estimate about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds.) If it’s the day of and you have a few hours before you need to put the turkey in the oven, place the turkey, still in its packaging, in a clean sink or other large container, cover it with cold water, and change out the water every 30 minutes to speed up the defrosting process. But if that’s not an option, just go ahead and roast it anyway until the turkey reaches the appropriate temperature. Yes, it’ll take a bit longer, but it’ll work out just fine. (Trust me, I know from experience.)

4. Neglecting the giblets

Before you place that (hopefully thawed) bird in the oven, don’t forget to remove the giblets. You’ll typically find the neck, gizzard, heart and/or liver in the cavity of the bird, though they can sometimes be in the front of the bird near the breast under a flap of skin. If your first instinct is to throw them in the trash – don’t! Put them to good use by making stock, or add them to gravy, dressing or stuffing for a boost of poultry flavor.

5. Under- or overcooking

the turkey

Cook the turkey for too little time, and you risk making people sick; cook it for too long, and it can easily become tough and dry. The most challenging thing about roasting a large bird is reaching that sweet spot right in the middle. Don’t trust the plastic pop-up timer that some turkeys come with, and even checking the color of the juices can be misleading. The best way to tell when your turkey is done is with an instant-read thermometer. I love the ones that you can leave in the bird and that beep when they reach the desired temperature. Even still, you should check in a few spots, such as the breast and thigh, just to make sure. Lastly, don’t forget to let the turkey rest for at least 30 minutes before carving so it doesn’t lose moisture.

6. Overworking the pie crust

One of the keys to tender, flaky pie crusts is to not work them too much. You want to use a light touch and only work the dough until it mostly holds together when you squeeze it. Your choice of ingredients and how much of them you use can also come into play. For example, too much water can lead to a sticky dough, too much gluten development and, ultimately, a tough crust. If it feels a little dry in the moment, note that the flour will continue to hydrate if you give it a rest in the fridge.

7. Not leaving time

to get dressed

There’s no feeling quite like standing in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, hearing the doorbell ring and realizing that you’re still in your pajamas. With all of the attention paid to preparing the meal and setting the table, don’t forget that you need to get ready, too. And don’t save it until the very last minute.

Set an alarm for an hour or two before your guests are set to arrive to shower and get dressed, then go back to the kitchen to finish any last-minute dishes. I’d much rather be making the gravy than doing my hair once people have arrived.

8. Leaving the food

out too long

Although we all love to graze over the course of the afternoon and evening, for safety, food shouldn’t be left out for more than 2 hours at room temperature. Sure, you’ve probably done it before and been fine, but following the rule is all about risk reduction. You don’t want all of your guests calling and texting you the next day saying that they got sick. Instead, after everyone has eaten their plate and come through for seconds, pack up the food. If they want thirds, that’s what microwaves are for.