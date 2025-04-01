Taco Bell’s crunchwrap is a fan favorite. Our version reigns supreme.

By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme is a fast food icon. For the uninitiated, it features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and a crunchy tostada, wrapped up in a flour tortilla that is then griddled on both sides to hold it all together. Introduced as a limited-time offering in the summer of 2005, “the Crunchwrap Supreme was a runaway success, quickly becoming Taco Bell’s most successful product introduction ever,” according to QSR Magazine. It became a permanent fixture of the chain’s menu the following year.

“It is the perfect food,” a friend emailed me after I put out a call on social media asking people why they love them. The crunchwrap’s many fans praise its crunchy center and the ability to enjoy it with one hand while driving (we recommend keeping both hands on the wheel), pushing a stroller or performing any number of tasks. After two decades on the menu, the dish has built up a certain nostalgic appeal and comfort for those of us who’ve been enjoying them for much of that time.

“They’re like hugs but better,” one X user replied. While I wouldn’t go that far, I have fond memories of school friends watching in awe as I doused each bite in loads of Taco Bell’s Fire Sauce.

To some fans, the crunchwrap is representative of their love of the fast food chain as a whole. “It’s the flavor of Taco Bell, distilled and concentrated into a single item,” another X user said.

Although the fast food chain’s version is the blueprint, making your own version can lead to even better results because you can customize it to your liking.

That’s exactly what chef Jaren Morrow does at his Kennedy Street Tacos weekly residency at Jackie Lee’s in Washington, D.C. For Morrow, a good crunchwrap boils down to one thing: “a great protein.” Instead of ground beef, he offers a choice of braised beef, chicken or pork; seared shrimp or salmon; or mushrooms with vegan sausage. Morrow’s version, dubbed “crunchwrap superior,” features a combination of queso and shredded cheese and replaces the standard sour cream with an avocado mousse. It’s a hefty package of deliciousness that reflects the care he puts into each component.

For my version, I opted to skew closer to the original to lean into the nostalgia. It starts with ground beef seasoned with chili powder, cumin and a little cayenne for a touch of heat. You could swap out the beef for another ground protein of your choice, or skip the seasoning step by opting for fresh chorizo. Or, as Morrow does, use whatever filling your heart desires. (I was a big fan of his mojo-style pork, flavored with citrus, oregano and garlic.) A store-bought shredded Mexican cheese blend offers convenience and real cheese flavor, but you can also use nacho cheese sauce, store-bought or homemade queso, or whatever melty cheese you can find.

The crunchy layer is a must, as its name implies. A crisp corn tostada is traditional, though tortilla chips, corn chips or various flavors of Doritos are all viable options to achieve the same - or greater - effect. If you want to follow Morrow’s lead, use avocado mousse (the whipped fruit is combined with yogurt or sour cream) instead of sour cream for a creamy element. Other options include crema or guacamole. Shredded iceberg lettuce and diced tomatoes are standard, but you could supplement or replace them with pickled jalapeños or your favorite salsa.

When it comes to making crunchwraps at home, the possibilities are endless. Just don’t forget hot sauce for serving.

Taco Bell-Style Crunchwrap

Inspired by the beloved fast food item, these copycat Taco Bell-Style Crunchwraps feature layers of seasoned beef, melty cheese, a crisp tostada and fresh produce encased in a griddled tortilla. Make it your own by switching up the type of cheese, meat or produce, and don’t forget your favorite hot sauce for serving.

4-8 servings (makes 4 crunchwraps)

Time: 30 minutes.

Storage note: Refrigerate the cooked ground beef for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

- 1 pound ground beef, preferably 90 percent lean

- 1 tablespoon chili powder

- 2 teaspoons ground cumin

- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

- 5 burrito-size (10-inch) flour tortillas

- 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Mexican cheese blend

- Four (5-inch) tostada shells

- 1/2 cup sour cream

- 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

- 1/2 cup diced fresh tomatoes

- Neutral oil, such as peanut or vegetable oil, for brushing

- Hot sauce, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Set a medium (10-inch) or larger nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the beef, chili powder, cumin, salt, black pepper and cayenne and cook, breaking the beef apart with a spoon and stirring occasionally, until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as desired. Transfer the meat to a medium bowl, then rinse and wipe out the skillet and keep it nearby.

Cut 1 of the tortillas into quarters.

Place 1 whole tortilla on a cutting board. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cheese in a 5-inch circle (the same size as the tostada) in the middle of the tortilla, followed by one-quarter of the ground beef. Top with 1 tostada, 2 tablespoons of the sour cream, 1/4 cup of the lettuce, 2 tablespoons of the tomatoes, another 1/4 cup of the shredded cheese and finally with one of the cut tortilla quarters. Starting with the edge closest to you, fold the bottom tortilla up and over the tortilla quarter and hold it in place with your hand. Continue to make overlapping folds all the way around until the crunchwrap is sealed. Set it seam side down and repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Brush the reserved skillet (or griddle, if you prefer) with oil and set over medium heat until hot. Working in batches, as needed, place the crunchwraps in the skillet seam side down, and cook until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip the crunchwrap over, and cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining crunchwraps. Serve hot, with hot sauce.

Substitutions: Ground beef >> fresh chorizo, another ground meat or a plant-based alternative. Shredded Mexican cheese blend >> any melty cheese, or store-bought or homemade queso (see related recipe). Tostadas >> tortilla chips. Spices >> taco seasoning. Sour cream >> crema or crème fraîche. Want more heat? >> Add fresh or pickled jalapeños.

Nutritional information per serving (1/2 crunchwrap), based on 8 | 410 Calories, 23g Fat, 10g Saturated Fat, 28g Carbohydrates, 635mg Sodium, 71mg Cholesterol, 23g Protein, 3g Fiber, 1g Sugar.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.