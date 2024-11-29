Recap and highlights: No. 3 Gonzaga finishes Battle 4 Atlantis strong with 90-65 win over Davidson

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – With a level of depth and offensive balance few teams in college basketball can match, third-ranked Gonzaga has already shown the ability to beat teams in a variety of ways this season.

Dumping the ball inside to a skilled stable of post players may still be Gonzaga’s bread and butter and it was the preferred method of attack for the Bulldogs as they rolled to a 90-65 victory over Davidson in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Setting a career-high for the second time in as many days, Ryan Nembhard piled up 14 assists, picking Davidson apart with a steady diet of passes into Gonzaga’s big men, who accumulated a 58-24 advantage in paint points during the team’s final game at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas.

Ben Gregg set a new career-high with 24 points off the bench, making 7 of 9 shots from the field and going 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Graham Ike had his first double-double of the season, shaking off a slow start to finish with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve forward Braden Huff scored 14 points, hauled down four rebounds and registered a career-high four assists.

Gonzaga’s size advantage not only allowed the Bulldogs to control the paint but also the glass as they came away with a 40-23 advantage in the rebounding column.

The Bulldogs will have a seven-day layoff before returning to the floor next Saturday against eighth-ranked Kentucky at the Battle in Seattle. Tipoff at Climate Pledge Arena is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.

First half

15:45 – GU 4, DC 4: Slow start for both teams, Zags have two free throws on the other side of the first media timeout.

Gonzaga opens 2 of 8 from the field, Davidson 2 of 7. Ike and Ajayi both with buckets for the Zags.

11:52 – GU 15, DC 11: Gregg makes back-to-back layups and Davidson calls a timeout with GU working inside. Bulldogs with 14 points in the paint so far seven from Ike.

7:50 – GU 28, DC 18: Zags switch up their lineup and go on an 8-0 run with Stromer (five points) and Huff (four points) in. GU getting anything it wants inside, up to 24 paint points, only six inside for Davidson.

3:27 – GU 36, DC 26: Gregg called for a foul inside at the U4 media timeout. He leads with 11 points. Nembhard has three points and eight assists.

Halftime

Gonzaga has been in control, but haven’t been able to put away Davidson so far, leading 42-31 at halftime.

The Zags have found success in the paint and driving in transition. Ryan Nembhard already has eight assists, feeding big men Ben Gregg (11 points), Graham Ike (nine) and Braden Huff (eight).

Gonzaga has a 32-10 advantage in paint points.

Second half

16:56 – GU 49, DC 31: Hickman gets a steal and the Zags call a timeout on a 7-0 run to open the half.

15:51 – GU 51, DC 31: Wildcats stop the Zags run, block a shot from Ajayi and get a layup from Bailey on the other end at the U16 media timeout. Bailey has 12 points for DC.

14:32 – GU 54, DC 35: Huff hits a layup after a steal from Gregg and Davidson calls a timeout. Zags in control here with a 12-4 advantage in the half.

Ike (14 points), Gregg (11) and Huff (10) in double figures for GU. Nembhard has 10 assists.

11:38 – GU 64, DC 38: Gregg makes a layup through a foul and will shoot a free throw on the other side U12 media timeout.

Few was hit with a technical foul, taking issue with some calls by the officials. Zags still running away.

8:00 – GU 71, DC 50: Wildcats heat up from the field, but Zags cruising at the U8 media timeout.

Nembhard is up to 13 assists, matching a career high set yesterday. Gregg leads the Zags with 18 points, Ike and Huff add 14 apiece.

3:34 – GU 82, DC 57: Ike called for an offensive foul at the U4 media timeout, but the Zags are going to win this one.

Nembhard sets a career high for the second straight night with 14 assists. Ike with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). Gregg leads with 20 points.

Starting 5s

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Michael Ajayi, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Graham Ike.

Davidson: Mike Loughnane, Connor Kochera, Reed Bailey, Bobby Durkin, Sean Logan.

📍Paradise Island, Bahamas



🏟️ No. 3 #Gonzaga (6-1) vs. #Davidson (5-1), 5:30 p.m., ESPN2



📊 GU: Khalif Battle (14.9 ppg), Graham Ike/Michael Ajayi (6.0 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (10.3 apg)



Pregame

Gonzaga’s trip to Paradise Island, Bahamas, concludes tonight in the Battle 4 Atlantis 5th/6th place game against Davidson. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Zags (6-1) opened the tournament with an overtime loss to West Virginia, before a physical win over Indiana yesterday. The Wildcats (5-1) were blown out by Arizona in the opener, then started strong to take down Providence in the consolation bracket.

Davidson hadn’t faced much stern competition before the tournament. They’re led by three players averaging at least 17 points a game in Conner Kochera (17.7), Reed Bailey (17.2) and Bobby Durkin (17.0).

The Ballroom Bounce Back 📽️



