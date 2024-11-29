STA will have two interim CEOs during leader search

Spokane Transit Authority’s board of directors announced this week that it has appointed two existing executives within the agency to lead it as they search for a replacement for CEO Susan Meyer, who announced her retirement in June.

Meyer was hired in 2005 and oversaw an expansion of public transit, including the launch of Spokane’s all-electric City Line.

“It has been a profound privilege to be the chief executive officer at Spokane Transit,” Meyer said in a statement issued last June. “Nineteen years ago, I didn’t expect my career would take me to the public sector or to transit, but I am grateful that it did. I found the perfect place to serve the community I love alongside people who are passionate about our mission.”

County Commissioner Al French, who chairs the STA board, thanked Meyer for her work.

“Susan’s leadership spanning nearly 20 years has made STA what it is today. An innovative, zero-debt, financially healthy, and all around rock-solid public transit agency,” French said in a news release. “Her legacy and community impact will inspire continued agency growth and success.”

The board has begun a national search for Meyer’s replacement. The board decided to name both Brandon Rapez-Betty and Karl Otterstrom as interim co-CEOs starting Jan. 1.

Rapez-Betty has been with STA for more than a decade and currently serves as the chief operations officer.

Otterstrom is STA’s chief planning and development officer. He has been with the agency for more than 15 years. Prior to joining STA, Otterstrom helped develop King County Metro’s RapidRide bus rapid transit program.

“For over a decade, Brandon and Karl have worked collaboratively as agency leaders contributing to STA’s success in delivering transformative initiatives, infrastructure improvements, as well as efficient and effective transit service delivery,” French said in the release.