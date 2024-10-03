ESPN analysts: Gonzaga’s Pac-12 move makes sense for variety of reasons, including financially

By ESPN college basketball analyst Sean Farnham’s estimation, he’s been courtside for well over 125 Gonzaga games in his 15 years at the network.

His call on Gonzaga’s decision to join the Pac-12 Conference?

“They’ve been searching for awhile to find a new home,” Farnham said. “There’s been discussion with the Big 12 as potentially a destination point and a couple times it looked like it was actually happening. The one thing you want to make sure of is you are well positioned so you’re not left out down the road. This was a move that keeps them in the recruiting zone and allows them to be among the nation’s best.

“One hundred percent of (realignment) moves have been based solely on football and football revenue generated for a conference. This was the first time where basketball was at the forefront of the process and I suspect it won’t be the Pac-12’s only move in that regard.”

Seth Greenberg, Farnham’s teammate at ESPN, agreed that Gonzaga made the right decision.

“No matter what league Gonzaga was eventually going to move into they were going to be a flagship program,” Greenberg said. “They’re one of the programs that sets the standard as an elite basketball program. Obviously change is necessary in the current world of finances in college athletics. The Pac-12 does fit their footprint, but Gonzaga’s brand is a national brand.

“This is a great opportunity for Gonzaga and obviously a home run for the new Pac-12. Truth be told, the Pac-12 needed Gonzaga more than Gonzaga needed the Pac.12.”

Gonzaga announced Tuesday it will leave the West Coast Conference for the Pac-12, joining Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State for the 2026-27 season.

Financial details haven’t been announced, but GU athletic director Chris Standiford acknowledged “this is a better situation for us financially, without question.”

“The most important thing is by being in the Pac-12, the revenue that’s going to be available to them is going to maintain their level of success,” Greenberg said. “The cost of college athletics is only going up and you need to be affiliated with a conference then enables you to compete and have the resources to compete with the best in college basketball.”

“As far as media rights going forward, and (Big 12 Commissioner) Brett Yormark has talked about this that basketball rights might be sold separately from football, that basketball rights have been devalued to some extent,” Farnham said. “It’s not equal to football but there’s more value than currently being shown. And now the Pac-12 has two of the best programs in the West over the last 15 years at least with Gonzaga and San Diego State.”

Farnham, stressing he doesn’t have insider knowledge, predicts the conference will probably seek “multiple platforms, it won’t be one size fits all.”

“Gonzaga’s relationship with ESPN has been great. Gonzaga does move the needle, and they’re widely considered a top 10 program as far as audiences. I think the Pac-12 would be wise to look at multiple platforms and streaming.”

Six of the eight future Pac-12 members participated in last year’s NCAA Tournament. San Diego State has the strongest resumé behind Gonzaga and the Aztecs joined the Zags in last year’s Sweet 16 – GU’s ninth consecutive Sweet 16, the longest streak in the country.

The Aztecs, who lost to UConn in the 2023 national championship game, beat Gonzaga 84-74 last December at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The teams square off again Nov. 18 at SDSU’s Viejas Arena.

“In your mind, you can check off (the Pac-12) as a multiple-bid conference every year,” Farnham said. “As we’ve seen in the past, when you have a Gonzaga, you have a team that could bring along one or two more bids.

“It’s going to be high-level basketball on a nightly basis, and there will be more components added. How they do it will be interesting to see. It’s important for the Pac-12 to value all sports because you’re not going to be able to compete with the SEC and Big Ten solely on football. So it’s how else can you generate revenue and how can you strengthen other sports to be relevant.”

Both ESPN analysts said there was little or no risk in leaving the WCC, GU’s home since 1979.

“Extra resources,” Greenberg said. “Mark (Few, Gonzaga head coach) is a relentless recruiter who knows who he is, how he wins and who he wants in the program.”

“No risk, and the reason why is because Gonzaga is a national brand and that’s not associated with an individual conference,” said Farnham, adding that he hopes GU continues playing WCC rival Saint Mary’s annually if the two schools are in different conferences.

Asked if the Zags might absorb more losses in the Pac-12 than the WCC, Greenberg said it’s possible because the Pac-12 appears to be deeper but he’s not convinced GU’s win-loss record will change much.

“When Gonzaga comes in and plays on the road, one thing won’t change: They’ll be the biggest game on everybody’s schedule.”