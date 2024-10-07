Chiefs among them: Four former Spokane players begin NHL season on active rosters

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Three months ago, Spokane Chief Berkly Catton signed his Seattle Kraken contract after he center was drafted in the first round of the National Hockey League entry draft. He was reassigned to the Chiefs for the upcoming WHL season.

When he makes his appearance for Seattle down the road, he will become the 66th Chief to appear in an NHL.

For now, let’s take a look the former Chiefs who are on rosters as the NHL season begins on Tuesday.The Seattle Kraken host the St. Louis Blues for teh first game of the day at 1:30 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild

The longest tenured Chiefs player in the NHL, Spurgeon, 34, has had a superb career.

As the Wild’s captain, he missed all but 16 games a season ago due to shoulder, back and hip injuries. The back and hip injuries required season-ending surgery.

His first on-ice action since Jan. 2 was in a preseason game on Tuesday, a 7-2 thumping of the Chicago Blackhawks.

He is the Wild’s all-time scoring leader as a defenseman with 110 goals in 867 games.

Spurgeon has been in the league since 2010.

His best season was 2018-19 when he had 43 points, but his best plus/minus season was in the 2016-17 season (+33).

He is signed through 2026-27.

Darcy Kuemper, L.A. Kings

The former Washington Capital, Kuemper was shipped to Los Angeles after a down season in Washington.

Two years removed from a .921 save percentage and a 2.54 goals against average in 57 games for Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, he was on his third team in four seasons.

He turned that Avalanche season into a 5-year, $26.25 million contract.

Last season, he had a .837 save percentage and a 3.41 GAA, the third-worst of his career.

Kuemper, 34, will now look to rebuild his game and reputation as the starter in LA.

He is a free agent after the 26-27 season.

Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) checks Edmonton Oilers center Derek Ryan (10) into the boards during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas. (Tribune News Service)

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers

It took Ryan, 37, longer than the others on this list to make the NHL, but the center goes into his fourth season on one of the better rosters in hockey.

Ryan, born in Spokane, will man the fourth line for the Oilers, but he was held out of the final preseason game on Friday with an undisclosed injury and is regarded day-to-day.

His second-best plus/minus was two seasons ago (+11).

In 2023-24, he had five goals and seven assists.

For his career, Ryan has 81 goals and 122 assists in 570 games.

The third-oldest player in the NHL – along with seven other players – will be a free agent after this season.

Kailer Yamamoto, Utah Hockey Club

After one season playing for his home-state Kraken, Yamamoto signed a one-year two-way contract with Utah on Sunday before making the final roster on Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

He previously was signed to a professional contract with Utah.

The two-way contract means little risk for Utah as Yamamoto could be sent to the Tucson Roadrunners – the Utah American Hockey League affiliate – at any point in the season.

A Spokane native, Yamamoto scored three goals in four games this preseason.

He was a first-round draft pick, No. 22 for the Oilers in 2017.

For his career, he has 58 goals and 76 assists in 303 games.

In 34 Stanley Cup playoff games, he has three goals and nine assists.

Note: Tyler Johnson, another Spokane native, did not make the initial roster for the Boston Bruins after signing a professional tryout (PTO) at the end of August.

Boston – along with other franchises – uses these contracts to bring veterans into training camps.

Keep an eye on the Bruins to see if they add him later.