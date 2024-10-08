Prep roundup: West Valley soccer shuts Pullman out to remain unbeaten; McKenzie Duncan hits walk off homer in Shadle win
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer GSL 2A
West Valley 8, Pullman 0: Claire Busse and Lauren Matthew had two goals apiece and the Eagles (9-0-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (7-2, 5-1) at Smith Field.
North Central 3, Clarkston 2: Olivia Beville scored the winning penalty kick in sudden death and the Wolfpack (5-6, 3-4) beat the visiting Bantams (6-4, 2-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium.
East Valley 9, Rogers 1: Hayden Anderson, Alexis Griswold and Ashoka Belle Li Poflee had three goals apiece the Knights (5-4-1, 2-4) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-8, 0-5).
Nonleague
Deer Park 6, Riverside 0: Rylee Pfeifer and Sierra Breneman had two goals apiece and the Stags (6-3) beat the visiting Rams (3-5).
NE2B
Freeman 3, Davenport 2: Nora Gass scored the equalizing and deciding goal as the Scotties (8-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (1-3, 1-2).
Northwest Christian 10, Newport 1: Claire Wichman had six goals and the Crusaders (6-1-1, 3-1) beat the Grizzlies (1-4, 0-2).
Slowpitch softball
Shadle Park 10, Ferris 9: McKenzie Duncan hit a walk-off home run and the Highlanders (10-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Saxons (9-5, 8-4). Cadence Hyndman led Ferris with three hits and four RBIs.
Mead 13, Gonzaga Prep 3: Jaycee Coffield hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Panthers (11-3, 9-3) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-13, 1-11).
University 11, Lewis and Clark 1: Claire Fulkerson had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored and the Titans (12-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Tigers (6-8, 5-7).
Mt. Spokane 33, East Valley 1: Avery Fox had five hits and three RBIs as the visiting Wildcats (14-0, 12-0) defeated the Knights (4-10, 4-8). Jocelyn Weger led East Valley with two hits.
Deer Park 26, North Central 1: Madeline Lebsack had four hits, seven RBIs and two runs scored and the visiting Stags (6-8, 5-7) beat the Wolfpack (0-14, 0-12).
Ridgeline 8, Central Valley 2: Lilley Triplett had three hits and two RBIs and the Falcons (12-2, 10-2) beat the Bears (9-8, 7-5). Ella Bendele led CV with two hits, including a home run.
Volleyball GSL 4A/3A
Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Delaney Davis had 13 assists and the Wildcats (6-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Bears (1-6, 0-3)
Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 0: Simion Paradiso had 11 kills and the Tigers (4-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-7, 1-4).
Mead 3, University 1: Alayna Smeltzer and Ava Durgan had nine kills apiece and the Panthers (3-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Titans (1-6, 0-4).
GSL 2A
East Valley 3, Rogers 1: Kaiden Davis led East Valley in kills, assists, aces, digs and blocks and the Knights (2-7, 2-4) beat the visiting Pirates (1-7, 0-6).
North Central 3, Clarkston 0: Mandy Schwahn had 10 kills and the Wolfpack (4-7, 3-4) beat the visiting Bantams (3-4, 3-3).
Deer Park 3, Colvile 0: Kolbie Colliver and Camryn Chapman had six kills apiece and the Stags (9-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-6).
NE2B
Freeman 3, Liberty 0: Aspyn Reed had 11 kills and the visiting Scotties (8-0, 5-0) beat the Lancers (4-5, 3-3).
Newport 3, St. George’s 2: Lindsay Rose Collision had 12 kills and the visiting Grizzlies (4-4, 4-3) beat the Dragons (1-9, 1-5).
NE1B
Inchelium 3, Columbia-Hunters 0: The visiting Hornets (4-2, 4-2) beat the Lions (0-4, 0-4).
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Valley Christian 0: Kaidyn Maioho and Brystal Nielsen had nine kills apiece and the Wildcats (8-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Panthers (4-2, 4-2).
Northport 3, Selkirk 0: Olivia Stark had nine kills and the visiting Mustangs (6-2, 5-0) beat the Rangers (3-4, 1-3).
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Odessa 0:
SE1B
Garfield-Palouse 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Clare Bowechop had 18 kills, Kaylee Kimble added 18 assists, and the Vikings (7-1, 7-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-5, 3-5). Kate Hergert had five kills for the Eagles.
Dayton 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 1: The Bulldogs (4-7, 3-6) beat the visiting Timberwolves (7-5, 5-4).