Work to watch for this week in Spokane and Spokane County

Below is a list of street closures affecting travelers in the city of Spokane and around the county this week.

City of Spokane

North-south traffic is prohibited at the intersections of Fifth Avenue and Fiske Street, and Fifth Avenue and Haven Street for a traffic calming project in the area.

Adams Street is closed between 14th and 6th avenues.

Cheney-Spokane Road is closed between Qualchan Drive and Cedar Road through Thursday.

As crews work in this area, the section of Cheney-Spokane Road between the Latah retail area and Qualchan Drive will have intermittent closures, including a complete closure of this area starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. through Wednesday and open again Thursday.

The Washington-Stevens Bridge is closed, with detours in place directing drivers southbound on Washington Street at North River Drive and northbound on Washington Street at Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Maxwell Avenue is closed between Cannon and Elm streets for Halme Cascade General Contracting work.

Rowan Avenue closed between Assembly and Bemis streets.

The sport court at Underhill Park will be closed during renovation expected to complete this fall.

Riverton Avenue between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street is closed.

Upriver Drive is closed from Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge.

Ralph Street between Carlisle and Euclid avenues is closed until Oct. 25.

Spokane County closures

Bigelow Gulch Road is closed from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road.

Bigelow Gulch is closed at Palmer Road to the Spokane city limits.

Hatch Road is closed from Midway Road to Bridle Trail.

Little Spokane Drive Bridge is closed as the county constructs a new structure of the river. Little Spokane Drive is closed from Perry Road to Bridge No. 3702 over the Little Spokane River., and from Woolard Road to Bridge No. 3704 over the Little Spokane River.

Central Access Road is closed from North Access Road to the Costco entrance. North Access Road is closed from the Costco entrance to Central Access Road.

Clubhouse Road is closed from Liberty Lake city limits at Sprague Avenue to First Avenue.

Melvill Road is closed from West Terrace Drive to Thomas Mallen Road.

Freya Street is closed from Hastings Avenue to Farwell Road.