12-year-old boy brought loaded handgun to Shaw Middle School, police say

A 12-year-old boy is accused of bringing a handgun to Shaw Middle School, forcing the school into a brief lockdown Tuesday in north Spokane.

Police officers responded at 11:30 a.m. to the school, 4106 N. Cook St., after school officials called 911 advising a student had a weapon in his possession, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Another student reported the information to school staff, police said.

Spokane Public Schools resource officers contacted the student, took away his backpack and found a loaded handgun inside, according to police. The boy fled the school after 911 was called.

Patrol officers located the student a short distance away from the school and detained him. Police learned the student had showed the gun to another classmate, telling him not to say anything, according to police.

The student, 12, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

An email sent to Shaw families and staff indicated the middle school was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes while police searched for the boy.

An email was also sent to families at Bemiss and Regal elementary schools, On Track Academy and NEWTech Prep advising the four schools enter “secure and teach” protocol for about 10 minutes. The protocol means exterior doors are locked while normal activities resume inside the buildings.