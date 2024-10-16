‘This is not acceptable’: Centralia Police Department investigates reports of white supremacist propaganda

By Emily Fitzgerald Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.) Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.)

CENTRALIA, Wash. – The Centralia Police Department has opened an investigation after Centralia residents found white supremacist propaganda distributed in their yards on Monday.

The propaganda was found inside baggies that also contained wooden pellets, according to a Centralia resident.

“To protect my neighbors and any children who would’ve been walking home from this vile, hateful garbage, we drove around for an hour picking them up. Centralia PD has picked up what we collected and have opened a case,” a Centralia resident said in an email to the Chronicle, adding that they found the first baggie at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday and picked them up in the surrounding area between 5:30 and 6:30 .

Neighbors picked up approximately 16 baggies of propaganda on Monday and determined that there were at least four designs, including one that had a photo collage of Hitler in it.

As of Monday evening, the propaganda had been found on F, H, J, K, L, N and Euclid streets in Centralia and in at least one yard in the Fords Prairie area.

“This is not acceptable,” Centralia Police Department Interim Chief Andy Caldwell said of the propaganda on Tuesday, “… Our overall goal is to protect the quality of life in our community, and we want to make sure the community feels comfortable with the fact that we are doing everything we can to protect that quality of life for everybody.”

The Centralia Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the case is actively under investigation, but stated that they didn’t have information about the investigation to release to the public at this time.