Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory against Hawaii

PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when Washington State hosts Hawaii on Saturday afternoon.

When Hawaii has the ball …

The Rainbow Warriors want to pass, pass and pass some more. Quarterback Brayden Schaeger has completed 145 of 242 passes (60%) for 1,592 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, covering for what little of exists of his team’s rushing offense, which is averaging just 80.5 rushing yards per game – last in the Mountain West and seventh to last in the country.

The problem for Hawaii’s offense has come on its offensive line. That unit has yielded six sacks, part of the 21 Schaeger has taken in total. He’s being sacked an average of five times per game, the most in the country, often robbing him of time to find his receivers downfield.

His favorite targets have been sophomore Pofele Ashcock, who has made 43 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Nick Cenacle, who has 29 catches for 268 yards and three scores. But that’s only when Shaeger has had time to throw.

In 101 dropbacks classified by Pro Football Focus as “under pressure,” Schaeger’s numbers look a little different: 29 for 62 (47%) for 462 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He’s made four turnover-worthy plays in those scenarios, according to PFF, which also indicates his receivers have dropped 19 passes this season.

WSU could defend him by dropping more defenders in coverage and taking away his throws downfield. But Schaeger isn’t the pure pocket-passer that the Cougars faced last week in Fresno State’s Mikey Keene. Schaeger has totaled 45 carries for 240 yards (average carry of 5.3 yards) and a pair of touchdowns, meaning he’s sometimes been a threat to scramble and get extra yardage with his legs.

That puts the onus on the Cougars to tackle. They missed 14 tackles against Fresno State, bringing their missed tackles total this season to 99, second most in the country. They’ve improved a tad on that front, but they still let FSU running back Elijah Gilliam rack up 120 rushing yards on 20 carries, signaling they still have work to do to stop the run.

Now they hope to do so against the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii’s leading rusher is junior Landon Sims, who has 39 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown. He hasn’t eclipsed the 40-yard mark in any of his team’s past five games. In fact, he’s only eclipsed 10 carries once, which came in Hawaii’s season-opening win over FCS Delaware State.

It might be a chance for WSU to break through with its pass rush and run defense. Then again, the Cougars had a chance to do that against Fresno State, which didn’t have much trouble moving the ball on the ground.

When WSU has the ball …

The Cougars will likely need redshirt sophomore quarterback John Mateer to be better than he was against Fresno State.

Mateer completed 17 of 34 passes for 172 yards, one rushing touchdown and one interception, the second straight game he’s tossed a pick in the end zone. He also lost a fumble, his first of the season, trying to extend a play with his legs.

In those situations, WSU coach Jake Dickert said after the game, Mateer would be wise to throw the ball away. He’s blessed with the gift to escape from pressure and make all kinds of plays, but his next step might be learning when to cut losses. “You can’t make all the plays,” Dickert said.

Mateer can spark the Cougars’ offense by being a tad more accurate, too. Through six games, he has completed 50% or worse of his passes three times. WSU’s passing offense has received a PFF grade of 63.5, good for No. 102 nationally. That doesn’t necessarily indicate trouble – teams in that range include 5-1 Kansas State and Texas A&M – but it’s concerning for a Cougars offense that has long prided itself on the Air Raid approach.

The Cougars might remedy this issue by asking more of their running backs. True freshman Wayshawn Parker has led a WSU rushing attack that ranks No. 17 nationally, according to PFF. Late in the game against Fresno State, Parker helped run some clock by turning in several big plays – even when the Bulldogs knew the Cougars would be rushing.

So if WSU comes out and tries to beat Hawaii on the ground – the Rainbow Warriors’ run defense ranks No. 39 in the country, per PFF – don’t be surprised. WSU coaches are aware of how much the team left on the table on that front last week.

“(It’s) a want-to go in and call the plays,” Dickert said. “We feel like we had some outside zone stuff, and that’s what we got going late. We just gotta get to it earlier. I put that on obviously, Ben (Arbuckle, offensive coordinator) playcalling, but the whole staff, myself, we’re in charge of all those things that put our guys in the best positions to win football games. I’ve said it for two years: Running the football is a big part of that.”