In homecoming game against Hawaii, WSU’s defense gets a chance to make its mark

PULLMAN – Kapena Gushiken may not be the most tenured player on the Washington State team, playing just his second season after parlaying a two-year stint at a California junior college into an opportunity at WSU.

Still, as the Cougars march through this season, he’s played 1½ years of high-level college football. As the Cougars’ starting nickelback, Gushiken has been around for WSU’s long six-game losing streak last season, and he’s started five of six games amid the Cougars’ 5-1 start to the season.

That gives him a little credibility to address WSU’s defensive issues, which seem layered. Ahead of Washington State’s homecoming matchup against Hawaii on Saturday, Gushiken thinks things might be a little simpler than they seem.

“I think just dominating the mixdowns, like first down, second down,” Gushiken said of WSU’s strategy. “Being able to be on the same page, communicating with the back end, and then trusting that the guys in front of us are gonna do their job and handle business up front. That should set us up for having a good opportunity on third down.”

To take down Hawaii (2-4), the Cougars will likely have to be better on early downs, which might allow their pass rush to break through against the Rainbow Warriors, who have allowed 21 sacks this season, No. 128 of 133 FBS teams. Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schaeger has flourished through the air, but he’s also taking an average of five sacks per game, tops in the country.

WSU’s pass rush, with just six sacks to rank No. 117 nationally, needs to get home and pressure.

On defense, the Cougars are allowing 280 passing yards per game, No. 124 nationally. They’ve had key stops at critical junctures, like cornerback Ethan O’Connor’s winning interception return for touchdown last week, but they haven’t always been so staunch.

WSU (5-1) needs to keep Schaeger and the Rainbow Warriors in check. Hawaii might not have much of a rushing attack – averaging just 80.5 rushing yards per game, last in the Mountain West and seventh to last in the country – but the Rainbow Warriors make up for it with their passing game, good for 266 yards a game.

Schaeger has completed 145 of 242 passes (60%) for 1,592 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

“It’s our second crack at the run and shoot,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said, referencing the offense San Jose State ran for 52 points against WSU last month. “Unfortunately, it is the second time. The first one did not go so well, so we gotta adjust how we play that, but they’ll also see some of our base ideas for it. So we gotta play that chess match.”

The good news for the Cougars is that they should have a stronger secondary than in the first several games.

Junior Jamorri Colson missed the first five games of the season with a broken jaw, then rotated in for 28 snaps last week against Fresno State. He should be ready for a larger role against Hawaii, closer to the starting job he was in line for before he went down with his injury.

His replacement hasn’t been bad. O’Connor has acquitted himself well, with three interceptions this fall. He hasn’t been perfect – his slender build often makes him a target for opposing offenses, which have scored two touchdowns against him – but he’s shown a knack for the ball. He picked off passes against Texas Tech and San Jose State, the latter in the end zone in overtime.

It’s also possible the Cougars will see the return of senior safety Jackson Lataimua, who practiced in some capacity this week. Lataimua left early from WSU’s road loss to Boise State on Sept. 28 with an injury. Even as he transitions from nickelback to safety this year, his experience has paid real dividends for the Cougars and their secondary.

WSU might need every ounce of effort from its secondary to keep Hawaii’s offense at bay. The Rainbow Warriors’ two wins may have been over FCS foes, but they’ve proven their offense is legit, and the Cougars would be wise to defend it accordingly.

“Ethan O’Connor was great. I mean, he had the two picks, one that counted,” Dickert said, referencing O’Connor’s interception that was wiped away by a penalty against Fresno State.

“So I just think we got to just keep playing our game. We gotta be versatile, and we gotta put our guys in the best position to make plays.

“But you didn’t see all the busts out there. You saw better communication. We gotta demand that, and I think when you demand it, you see it on the field.”