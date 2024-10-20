Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Mead

A man sustained “severe injuries” and his female passenger died after a motorcycle crash Friday night near Mead.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 7:10 p.m. for the crash in the 8900 block of North Fairview Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Callers to 911 reported two people on the motorcycle when it crashed, including the passenger who was not breathing, and CPR was in progress.

Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters arrived, secured the scene and provided medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Unit investigators responded to investigate. Initial information indicated speed and possible impairment could be contributing factors to the crash, the release said.

Fairview Road was closed near East Piper Road during the investigation.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman who died along with the cause and manner of death.