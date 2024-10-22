Sources: Rams have spoken with teams about Cooper Kupp trade, what it would take to facilitate

The Athletic

The Los Angeles Rams have spoken with teams about a potential trade involving star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, league sources said.

Sources with knowledge of those conversations said the Rams indicated to them that they would be open to taking on some of Kupp’s remaining salary in 2024. Kupp’s base salary entering the season was $15 million with a cap number of $29 million. He also is due a $7.5 million roster bonus in March, according to Over the Cap, with $5 million guaranteed. Those sources added that the Rams indicated to them they were seeking a second-round pick.

Kupp, 31, is expected to return from an ankle injury this Thursday night when the Rams host the Minnesota Vikings. The former Eastern Washington star has been out since suffering the injury in Week 2. Prior to the injury, Kupp had 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

While Kupp has missed time to injuries over the last three seasons, he was a key element to their Super Bowl-winning team during the 2021 season and earned the NFL‘s triple crown. Much of head coach Sean McVay’s offense has typically run through Kupp.

Trade conversations began between the Rams and other teams earlier this fall, league sources said.

Tuesday afternoon, the Rams opened the 21-day practice window for second-year receiver Puka Nacua. He has been on injured reserve since Week 1, after reaggravating a knee injury suffered during training camp.