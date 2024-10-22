Strength in numbers: Lewis and Clark boys cross country completes undefeated GSL season; Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell places first

Mt. Spokane cross country runner Jane Wycoff seperates herself from the pack early during a high school cross country meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Manito Park in Spokane, Wash. Wycoff won the 5k race with a time of 20:01. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Lewis and Clark boys cross country team uses a strategy as old as the sport.

If a team doesn’t have a front-runner, the pack has to prevail.

For a second straight year, that tactic has served Lewis and Clark well. The Tigers capped back-to-back undefeated Greater Spokane League 4A/3A championship seasons Tuesday afternoon, knocking off Mt. Spokane 25-30 and Cheney 19-36 in a regular-season finale meet at Manito Park.

The Tigers’ five scoring runners were separated by 27 seconds.

“Today was our best race of the season,” said LC coach Michael Lee, whose team finished 9-0.

“We don’t have that No. 1 standout, but we do have a core of really good runners, and when they work together as a group, they’re pretty powerful.”

Mt. Spokane (8-1) got past Cheney (6-3) 26-29 to claim second outright.

Mt. Spokane’s powerful 1-2 duo of seniors Kade Brownell and Parker Westermann were out front as usual. Brownell won in 16 minutes, 4 seconds and Westermann concluded in 16:19.

Senior Brody Graham led LC, taking third (16:28).

Graham tried to stayed tight with Brownell and Westermann for nearly 2 miles, but the Mt. Spokane standouts pulled away in the final mile.

Four of LC’s top five are seniors.

“The plan was to stick with Parker (Westermann) specifically for the first mile and see how it went,” Graham said. “Obviously, we got a little separated, but I’m proud of myself for putting myself out there.

“As a team we had a great plan going in. We knew Mt. Spokane was likely (going to finish) one and two on us, but we were really confident in our five and putting five of us in front of their (third runner). It was really great success on that front.”

Tuesday marked the first time an LC team has won back-to-back league titles in undefeated fashion.

“Two years in a row and we haven’t lost a league dual. That feels wonderful,” Graham said.

Lee praised Graham for trying to hang with Brownell and Westermann.

“He’s been developing all year,” Lee said. “We talked a little before and I told him, ‘I think you’re ready to go with the next caliber of runners.’

“Each week he’s been getting stronger and stronger and able to hang with the elite group.”

Brownell negotiated the short hills and wet terrain to perfection.

“I just kept hammering after I passed the (LC pack) because it’s my last GSL cross country race ever,” Brownell said. “LC had a big pack in front of our No. 3, which is what we didn’t want to happen.”

Mt. Spokane coach Scott Daratha wasn’t surprised by the results.

“It went the way it could have gone,” Daratha said. “(LC) is a good team. They have a tight pack and they ran together and got it done.”

In the girls dual, Jane Wycoff of Mt. Spokane won in 20:01, beating runner-up Katie Lubbe of LC by 20 seconds.

LC (6-3) edged Mt. Spokane (6-3) 27-28.

• The Mead girls defended their GSL title, stopping previously unbeaten University 29-31 at U-Hi. The Panthers and Titans both finished 8-1. Kyla Roberts of U-Hi won in a time of 18:49.33 in the meet at U-Hi. Addy Chaffins of Mead was second (18:56.17).

• In a GSL dual at Finch Arboretum, Central Valley’s boys defeated Gonzaga Prep, Shade Park and Ferris, and Gonzaga Prep’s girls topped Ferris, CV and Shadle Park.

Freshman Erin McMahon of G-Prep won the girls race (18:51.4) and Becks Bird of Shadle (15:52.8) won the boys race.

Dragons sweep league titles

The St. George’s boys and girls won titles at the Northeast 2B championships Friday at Reardan.

The St. George’s girls romped, posting 25 points to easily top runner-up Freeman (80).

Junior Regan Thomas led the Dragons, finishing in 18:50.0. Thomas is a threat to win a state individual championship. Senior teammate Josie McLaughlin, who returned from an illness a week ago, was next (20:19.1).

The St. George’s boys edged Chewelah 58-62. Junior Emmitt Warren of Chewelah was the winner in 16:32.1.

Rankings

The area continues to be well-represented in the coaches’ state rankings.

In all, 11 boys and 11 girls teams are ranked.

In the boys, Lewis and Clark is fourth and Mead is seventh in 4A; Mt. Spokane is second, Cheney sixth and Central Valley 10th in 3A; Lakeside is ninth in 1A; and Valley Christian is first, Garfield-Palouse third, Chewelah sixth, Freeman eighth and St. George’s 10th in 2B/1B.

In the girls, Gonzaga Prep is sixth in 4A; Mt. Spokane is sixth and University is ninth in 3A; West Valley is 10th in 2A; Lakeside is second and Medical Lake fifth in 1A; and St. George’s is third, Valley Christian is fifth, Gar-Pal is sixth, Freeman is seventh and Chewelah is eighth in 2B/1B.